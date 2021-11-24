Traffic accidents are the number one killer of children in the US, and of the children that died in a car crash in 2019, 43% of 8-12-year-olds and 41% of 4-7-year-olds were not buckled up*.

Using only the car seatbelt is dangerous for a child because a car seatbelt is not designed to fit a child. Indeed, research has shown that the use of belt-positioning booster seats lowers the risk of injury to children aged 4-8 years by 45% compared with seat belts alone.

However, children aged 4-12 continue to travel on some journeys without a car booster seat. The reasons for this are often situational - a regular booster seat can be too large, bulky, or inconvenient to be available. This is especially the case when a child travels in someone else's car, for example, grandparents, carpooling, taxis, rideshare, or car rentals.

The mifold range of seats aims to solve these challenges through its innovative range of compact, portable, and adjustable car boosters.

How mifold started

The humble beginnings of mifold started when Jon Sumroy, the company's CEO, recognized the need for a car booster seat small enough for his children to take anywhere and at all times.

He was concerned that when his children carpooled, they would often find themselves without a suitable child restraint. His original invention, the mifold grab-and-go booster seat, is 10x smaller than a regular booster, making it the world's most compact and portable car booster.

Just a few years and one million mifold sales later, Jon invented his next ground-breaking, game-changing product, mifold hifold, the fit-and-fold highback booster. It is the world's most adjustable and portable highback booster.

hifold is not only convenient and comfortable for children but also paves the way for a hassle-free trip. It is designed for kids with a minimum age of four, weighing 40 to 100 lbs. and with a height reaching 40 to 59 inches.

hifold has caught the industry's imagination, demonstrated by its various accolades, including The National Parenting Award, The German Design Award, and Time's Best Inventions Award 2020.

mifold hifold: the world's most adjustable and portable booster

The mifold range of car boosters has disrupted the car seat industry by offering unique features and benefits that meet the needs of modern families, thereby setting them apart from other products in the category.

mifold hifold is both the world's most adjustable and the world's most portable highback booster. hifold is the only highback booster that adjusts independently in four different places: head width, shoulder width, lap width, and height (a total of 243 individual settings). This means it will be comfortable and will optimally position the seatbelt.

In addition to its adjustability hifold folds down to a super compact size to offer unique portability and easy storage. Its lightweight design and built-in carry strap make it convenient to move from car to car or even take on vacation. hifold is regulated for use almost everywhere in the world, so it can be taken and used in Canada, Europe, and even China with total peace of mind.

mifold hifold car booster seat can be used for:

mifold hifold is great for everyday use as well as:

Vacations: As the hifold folds up so easily, it is an ideal booster to take on vacation with you. It can even fit in the airplane's overhead locker.

Taxis/ Ride Hailing: Unfortunately, taxis do not normally offer their own booster seats for younger passengers. You can make up for it by providing your own mifold hifold booster for your kid when riding a taxi.

Grandparents: As the hifold folds into such a small and neat size, grandparents can easily store a hifold in the trunk rather than cluttering up the back seat.

3 in a row: Thanks to its slim build, the hifold is narrow enough to fit three kids in a back seat of a car comfortably.

Pros:

Super portable

Ultra-lightweight

Cool "transformer" design

Foldable

Easy to set up

Meets or exceeds NHTSA standard FMVSS 213

Regulated for global use

Can be adjusted according to the kid's size

Removable fabric for easy washing

Cons:

Not regulated for use in Australia

Can not be used on an aircraft

This slim highback booster will solve your on-the-go problems while assuring the safety of your child inside the vehicle. You can check out mifold hifold today, available at all leading retailers, including Amazon.com, Buybuybaby.com, Walmart.com and Target.com.

*Data is for (for whom restraint use was known). Taken from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Traffic safety facts, 2019 data: children. Washington, DC: U.S. Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration; 2021.

