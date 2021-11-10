Verizon PS5 Christmas Restock to Arrive: Here's What You Need to Become Eligible for the Deal

Verizon confirmed that it would soon sell PS5 units this coming Christmas. Once this happens, then many consumers would surely be glad since a new seller has arrived in the console market.

PlayStation 5 fans are still having a hard time acquiring their beloved console. There are various reasons why the annoying PS5 console shortage is the bots used by hoarders.

Aside from this, Sony and other manufacturers also blame the ongoing SoC scarcity for the lack of their products, especially PlayStation 5.

Aside from PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S are also having some issues when it comes to restocks in giant retailers, such as Amazon, GameStop, and other sellers.

Verizon PS5 Christmas Restock to Arrive

According to Toms Guide's latest report, Verizon confirmed that it now has some PS5 units, which would be offered on its official website, as well as other pilot stores.

Chris Serico, a Verizon spokesperson, said that the upcoming PlayStation 5 deals of the company would not be a game-changer at all. He explained that the telecommunications agency would only provide a very limited quantity of the popular gaming console.

Here are the exact offers you need to look out for this coming Christmas, as leaked by the Twitter user @LordOfRestocks:

Sony PlayStation 5 Console Digital Edition PS5: $399.99

Sony PlayStation 5 Console Disc Edition PS5: $499.99

Right now, various companies are still trying their best to allow their consumers to have their own PS5 units. Of course, these include Sony, which recently offered an invite-only PlayStation 5 restock on Nov. 9.

In other news, Walmart PS5 restock was quickly sold out, which shows that the console is still highly in-demand.

What's the Catch of Verizon's PS5 Restock?

The Sun reported that, just like other retailers and online sellers, Verizon's version of PS5 restock still doesn't offer a 100% guarantee.

"Online customers must have an existing, post-paid Verizon wireless account to purchase a PS5 console online, subject to availability and existing inventory," said the spokesperson of Verizon.

If the new deal of the telecom company clicks, it would definitely attract new internet consumers as well. You can click this link to see more details.

For more news updates about PS5 and other popular gaming gadgets, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

