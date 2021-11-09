(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) PlayStation PS5 Restock November 9, 2021 | Invite Only

While it's almost Christmas, sadly, not everyone has been able to purchase the PS5 restock at SRP. Some people that reportedly have the PlayStation 5 had to buy the console at scalper prices. As of the moment, there's a new PlayStation Direct PlayStation 5 restock that's up, but it remains an invite-only purchase.

PS5 Restock Online

As of the moment, purchasing the console at SRP can be very difficult. One of the most common ways for buyers to get their hands on the console is by purchasing it through resellers or scalpers.

Scalpers have reportedly been using bots to clear out new PlayStation 5 restock waves, leaving none for the regular buyer, as seen in an article by TechRepublic. These scalpers then proceed to sell the console at marked-up prices, making a profit in between.

Online Retailers Selling PS5 Restock

This is bad news for the regular gamer since this means that they will have to spend extra to purchase the console. A new Sony PS5 restock pops up at different online retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy every once in a while.

Sometimes, the restock also pops up, and buyers can purchase it from PlayStation Direct themselves. One way buyers can increase their chances of purchasing the PlayStation 5 by following restock tracker Twitter accounts. Check out the list of different PS5 restock trackers to follow in order to get updates on when new stocks might be available online.

Buying PlayStation 5 Online

These restock trackers provide updates whenever a new restock is available and where buyers might purchase it. A certain restock tracker by the name of PS5 Stock Alerts on Twitter just recently tweeted out that a PlayStation restock is happening on PS Direct on Nov. 9.

In order to purchase the restock, however, buyers have to be invited to participate in the sale. This can pose a problem for some buyers that do not yet have accounts with PlayStation or have not purchased something from Sony before.

Read Also: Axie Infinity Launches Katana DEX on Ronin | $163.23M Reached with 170,000 Transactions

Sony Direct

In order to participate in invites-only PS5 restocks that happen on the PS Direct, buyers need to make an account with Sony and regularly check the website. It is important to accept emails regarding updates on when new items will arrive when creating an account.

While buyers might get emails not regarding the console's restock, chances are, when a new Sony console restock arrives, they will also be included in the email. Another important thing to do is to make sure the buyers' PlayStation Direct account is ready for checkout.

Sometimes, buyers can add the new PS5 to the cart but aren't able to check out. With that, the buyers have to input details, causing them to lose the chance to purchase the console. Sony is rolling out a q"PS5 2021" version, which is lighter due to its heatsink tweak.

Related Article: Mythical Games Reaches $1.25B Valuation by Raising $150M | Blankos Block Party Open-World Multiplayer Game to Launch

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.