Tesla's new software update to its electric vehicles now includes a navigation feature that its users have been requesting for a long time now, waypoints.

Waypoints are one of the most highly requested features from the navigation system of Tesla, but the EV giant of Elon Musk only granted it to its users by now.

Tesla and Highly Requested Navigation Feature Waypoints

Way back in Sept. 2020, the CEO and founder of Tesla, Musk, already confirmed that his EV giant will soon include waypoints in its navigation system, according to Tesmanian.

The pronouncement of the billionaire and Tesla boss comes as he responds to the flooding request from the EV owners to tweak its navigation system.

Then, after the announcement of the Tesla exec, before 2020 ends, a Twitter user that goes by the username "greentheonly" revealed that he discovered a code that hints that the EV maker is going to add waypoints to its navigation system.

Since then, some bystanders have been looking forward to the highly requested feature from the navigation system of Tesla.

It is to note that not only did Musk himself confirm that it is coming, leaked codes since last year also suggests the feature is, indeed, in the works.

Read Also: Tesla FSD v10.4 is Coming Says Elon Musk, 98 Safety Score May Also Get the Autonomous Feature

Tesla's Software Update Adds Waypoints

This time around, as per the report by Electrek, waypoints have made it to the navigation system of the EV giant via its over-the-air software update.

It is to note that it has been the habit of the EV maker to roll out additional features to its vehicles through its over-the-air software updates.

In fact, Tesla has been doing such a thing even if typical automakers do not do the same.

That said, some carmakers went on to follow what Tesla has been doing to keep up with the fast pace market.

It is worth mentioning that the navigation system of Tesla gets most of its updates from the over-the-air software patch, including additional features and interface improvements.

This time around, Tesla adds another feature for its navigation system via its new over-the-air update, which allows its users to add waypoints as they travel to their destinations.

Tesla's Waypoints: What to Expect

To be precise, the new software update of Tesla, 2021.40.5, rolled out the new waypoints feature.

As such, users of Tesla's navigation system now have an option to include another stop to their journey by using the "+" button from the "Add Stop" menu.

On top of that, the addition of waypoints could generally help Tesla owners as they plan their trips throughout the day.

Related Article: Elon Musk Sells $5 Billion Tesla Stock to Keep His Promise-Leading to 3% Share Increase!

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.