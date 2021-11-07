Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD) version 10.4 is now here, and it is rolling out to users of different cars of the company, particularly to those that have been gaining top marks for their safety scores. The only requirement of Tesla for the FSD now apart from having a capable electric vehicle is having good scores, now lowered to 98.

Tesla FSD v10.4 is Coming to Bring New Features

The Full Self-Driving beta version 10.4 is coming, says Elon Musk via Twitter, revealing that the new version is rolling out and replacing the latest 10.3 that has been released in the past week. This was after the focus of the company for the 10.3 has been delayed and released a buggy version, issuing a recall and has released the version 10.3.1.

Musk mentioned that there are hardware differences to the fleet, and by fleet, the tech CEO is referring to the Tesla cars that are seen in public today. Not all vehicles are compatible with the FSD, and only some specific ones can have it once it releases.

Nevertheless, if a car is compatible with the FSD, the company could straighten out its hardware by asking users to come to its dealerships to add said hardware needs.

We are rolling 10.4 out slowly, as there are many subtle hardware differences in the owner fleet. If it continues to look good over the next few days, we may start rolling out to 98 safety scores. — Lorde Edge (@elonmusk) November 7, 2021

Tesla FSD Rollout to 98 Safety Scores

Musk also mentioned that the FSD Beta 10.4 is coming to lower safety scores, but only two points down its original requirement of acing the test with a perfect 100 score. Now, it is coming for those who have achieved 99 and 98, with the latter not being available before.

The Tesla CEO also mentioned that it is considering adding a "mic mode" for its Sentry, something that would change what the horn says for better integration.

Tesla FSD Beta

It is quite noting that the Tesla FSD is still in its beta testing mode, but after years of delay and months of waiting for those who have applied for it, the feature is here for its public beta availability. The feature has been a massive wait for the fans and enthusiasts of the car, especially as it is one of the first releases of autonomous features for the industry.

The current version of the FSD and Autopilot does not require an internet connection for it to work, and that is something that is important and what Elon Musk aims for in its releases. The FSD Beta is still straightening out a few details before its full release for the public, with all of its users having the feature soon, regardless of the scores.

The beta is a way to test the service now, but it is meant for all Tesla vehicles that are compatible with the technology to have, as Musk greatly emphasizes it for the future. Moreover, the FSD is said to be the safe driving experience out there, avoiding miscalculations and promoting road safety, even amongst other human drivers and features coming.

