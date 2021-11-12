Lung cancer can actually be detected early on by using this new screening device that doctors are currently using. It could further help save the lives of those who have a higher risk of contracting the disease, such as smokers.

Lung Cancer Early Detection Device

As per the local news outlet of ABC, WGNO, the new device, a low-dose CT scan, could easily detect lung cancer on a patient's body even before it starts wreaking havoc on the organ.

Coincidentally, it is worth noting that November also marks Lung Cancer Awareness Month. The said disease is the second most common type of cancer to date, affecting both men and women, as well smokers and non-smokers.

Not to mention that lung cancer tops as leading cancer that causes death to its patients.

However, it turns out that detecting lung cancer early on could help prevent death due to the disease, saving the lives of these people.

Lung Cancer and Low-Dose CT Scan

The new screening device in town, the low-dose CT scan, is recommended to people who are between the age of 50 to 80 years old in good health.

The low-dose CT scan is also recommended for current smokers or those who have already quit their habit in the past 15 years.

However, the new screening device that could potentially save tons of smokers' lives is only available in a select number of healthcare facilities.

On top of that, the low-dose CT scanner also requires a group of specialists on lung cancer to provide the utmost care for the patients, along with other follow-up procedures.

According to Cancer.org, the best part of using the low-dose CT scanner is that it could find lung cancer even before its symptoms start showing up. So, it could prevent it from destroying the body of the patient.

Although regular chest x-rays could also find lung cancer, it does not detect it early on.

As such, the said tech does not actually help the cancer patients with leeway to prevent the disease.

Thus, the best way to lower the risk for those who are supposed to have higher risks of having lung cancer is through the new screening tech.

Lung Cancer Screening's Additional Care

After the screening of high-risk lung cancer patients, specialists could also provide counseling to quit smoking to its patients, helping prevent lung cancer from further developing.

On top of that, patients could also start getting their lung cancer screening from a health care center to prevent it from showing any symptoms.

