Meta Isn't the Only Metaverse Focused Company | Introducing Pokemon Go Creator Niantic

Meta might be the most popular company focused on the metaverse as of the moment, but it isn't necessarily the only one in the space. Two notable competitors of Meta when it comes to the metaverse include Pokemon Go creator Niantic.

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta

According to an article by Wired, Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook now named Meta, might be pushing his own visions of augmented and virtual reality worlds, but he wasn't the very first with this image. John Hanke, the head of Niantic, is another notable person with this vision.

Niantic is the company behind Pokemon Go. The mobile game was one of the first massive AR hits in the whole mobile space when it comes to using AR.

Niantic CEO John Hanke

John Hanke, the CEO of Niantic, has notably been augmenting reality for a couple of years as of the moment. As of the moment, Hanke noted that his own vision of bringing people together in the real world is quite more egalitarian than that of Facebook.

According to the story by The Verge, from the very start, Niantic has had all of the makings of a metaverse company. Its own core products lay animations on top of the real world through smartphones and software.

Niantic on Metaverse

According to TechCrunch, the company reportedly announced that it is now building a reference design for its own AR glasses, including Snap and, of course, Meta. However, the company is not a fan when it comes to the metaverse.

CEO John Hanke reportedly explained in a blog post. According to the post, the metaverse is a dystopian nightmare. The CEO then said, "let's build a better reality."

John Hanke's Concept

John Hanke then noted that as a society, they could hope that the whole world does not devolve directly into the kind of places that drive certain sci-fi heroes to escape directly into a virtual one, or they can work to make sure that it does not happen. They believe that they can use technology to lean directly into the "reality" of augmented reality.

Believing in the "reality" of augmented reality is reportedly to encourage everyone, including themselves, to stand up, walk outside, and connect with people and the world around them. The statement noted that this is what humans are born to do, the actual result of two million years of full human evolution, and as a whole result, those are the things that would make them the happiest.

It is also said that technology should be used to make these core human experiences much better. However, this does not aim to replace the human experience.

