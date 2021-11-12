(Photo : Image from pao xiaozhen on Unsplash) TikTok Gets Stitch, Rocket Raccoon, Chewbacca, C-3PO Text-to-Speech Voices Through Partnership with Disney

TikTok is now upgrading its text-to-speech feature by partnering up with Disney. Users will be getting options to get Stitch, Chewbacca, Rocket Raccoon, C-3PO, and other Disney characters' voices through TikTok's text-to-speech.

Disney is Partnering Up With TikTok

Disney is now reportedly teaming up with TikTok in order to add official voices towards the popular social media app's very own text-to-speech feature, as per Disney's tweet. This would allow users to have their captions read by popular Disney characters like Stitch from Lilo and Stitch, C-3PO, Chewbacca, Stormtrooper from Star Wars, and even Rocket Raccoon coming from the popular galactic Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

*yells in Chewbacca* 📣👂 New Text-to-Speech voices ft. some of your favorite characters are available now on @TikTok! To unlock them, discover the mystery keywords. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/mRwzLsmod3 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

The brand new character voices are expected to roll out in the app as a part of Disney's own Plus Day promotional holiday. This is reportedly a celebration of the two-year anniversary of the said service.

TikTok Text-to-Speech Voices

According to the story by The Verge, using the voices works similarly to the whole regular text-to-speech voices on the TikTok app. It was noted that after recording a video, tapping the text button located on the TikTok screen, and typing whatever characters users want for their text-to-speech feature.

Users can then tap the text-to-speech button to select a voice from Disney. Instead of just getting the usual Siri-like voices that users on TikTok would usually offer, users will be able to try out new Disney voices.

Rocket Voices Tried Out

The publication notes that, in theory, users will have to unlock the new Disney voices first through using specific keywords due to the promotion. When they tried the feature out, only the Rocket voice was unlocked so far.

That was presumably noting that Disney fans on the internet would still have to find out how to unlock the other voices quite quickly. However, the Disney collaboration isn't actually the first time that TikTok has actually offered some promotional text-to-speech voices.

TikTok Teams with Paramount and Disney

TikTok has also previously teamed up with Paramount to add the iconic Scream-themed voice that sounded just like the villainous Ghostface to coincide with the trailer for the horror film that is coming soon, as per Collider. Both Disney and TikTok have not yet stated how long the new character text-to-speech voices will be made available.

Quite fortunately, however, The Verge noted there is now literally no way that giving TikTok creators the power to be able to make C-3PO says anything will backfire in any way. This is due to the new text-to-speech voices getting used solely, maturely, and appropriately.

According to variety, to use the text-to-speech TikTok videos, users need to create a new post by clicking the "+" button. After clicking the button, edit the video or image by clicking "next." Users will then have to click on the "text" located at the bottom of the screen to add the text. Users will then click on the "text-to-speech" button to add the feature.

