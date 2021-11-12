(Photo : Image from Alexander Shatov on Unsplash Website) Instagram to Pay $600 to $35K for Creators on Reels | Competing with TikTok

Instagram is willing to pay from around $600 all the way up to $35,000 for creators to make content on Reels. Reels is Instagram's app designed to compete with the trendy social media platform TikTok.

Instagram Reels vs. TikTok

TechCrunch and Business Insider reported that Instagram is putting aside a massive amount of money to give to creators to post videos on its own TikTok competitor Reels.

Instagram has just announced its own bonus program for Reels in July. This was the time when Mark Zuckerberg. The CEO of Meta noted that the company would be paying a whopping $1 billion to creators throughout 2022.

Reels Pays Up to $35,000 to Creators

The reports reportedly shed new light on just how much individual creators are now being offered for their own Reels. The report also details how many views are needed to get the maximum bonus payout.

TechCrunch also points out one Reddit post where a person was offered all the way up to $35,000 if their own Reels reaches 58.31 million views in just a month. This is reportedly in line with what Business Insider reports regarding Sam and Cori Werrell offering to make Reels content for their already significant 283,000 Instagram followers.

Creators Offered Smaller Sums

On the other hand, smaller creators have been offered smaller sums. A creator with about 52,000 Instagram followers, Maddy Corbin, was offered up to $1,000. She noted that she knew people that were offered about $600 to $800.

According to the story by The Verge, TechCrunch now reports that the bonuses look to be increasing over time. Another creator with 24,000 Instagram followers was just offered a higher $8,500 to get 9.28 million views.

Payments are Still Testing

It was also noted that a Verge staff member that had 15,000 followers was also offered the same payout. It was noted that there doesn't seem to be any particularly firm rules regarding how payment amounts would correspond to follower counts.

Instagram reportedly told TechCrunch that the whole program was still in its early age and still experimenting with the given format. The company noted that they continue to test out payments towards more creators. The company expects them to fluctuate while they are still getting started reportedly.

Snapchat, YouTube, Reels vs. TikTok

Both Snapchat and YouTube were also offering their very own creator incentives. In August, YouTube actually announced that they would pay up to $10,000 a month for certain popular videos. In September, Snapchat also announced its very own Spotlight Challenges.

Snapchat reportedly offers a prize pool that would range from $1,000 to $25,000. There are now two different possible interpretations of these particular platforms' bonus schemes. The Meta-owned Instagram currently wants to give more to creators to incentivize them to post more content.

