Disney's Star Wars Hotel Costs $6,000 for 2 Nights and is Already Sold Out for the Next 4 Months

According to the story by Gizmodo, there is one big question they are all asking and that is inquiring who would actually spend $6,000 in order to stay at the new Star Wars hotel by Disney for two nights. Turns out, there are actually a lot of people that are interested in the Star Wars themed hotel.

As seen on the Disney FY2021 earnings call for shareholders, Bob Chapnek, the CEO of Disney, has just confirmed that Walt Disney World's very own Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser. The Galactic Starcruiser has reportedly been fully booked for the initial four months of its own operation.

The hotel is now expected to open some time in the spring of 2022 and as of the moment, only has about 100 rooms available at a time. The article notes that people can stay for two whole days as part of the company's curated experience that asks users to balance both being at a hotel along with trying to be a Star Wars character.

Those booking a stay can experience the franchise's grand galactic conflict which is said to happen on the spaceship-like hotel. As of the moment, there have already been a lot of bookings as of the moment.

It was noted that the $6,000 cabin can fit up to five individuals making it a great choice for families wanting to experience the Star Wars hotel. As of the moment, the closest vehicle to a realistic Star Wars transportation is the podracer which came to life through an EV concept.

This was reportedly described as a lot of expensive bookings referring to the costs of the two-night stay reaching somewhere between $4,800 and $6,000 for the guests that are on board. Disney currently expects people to somehow also book a regular Disney park vacation around their booked stay at the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser.

It was noted that any potential trip is now going to cost quite a pretty penny compared to even most of Disney park's own excursions. This meant that the pricing which was initially announced some time earlier in 2021 and was reportedly met with some particularly significant derision. A Star Wars game launches on the Nintendo Switch this November for those that can't get enough of the galaxy far far away.

Aside from the Disney's Star Wars hotel, there is also a Guardians of the Galaxy coaster being made in order for Disney visitors to join both the Star Wars world and Marvel's world. Although not directly related, both space themed attractions might be enjoyable for those wanting to have an "out of this world" experience.

