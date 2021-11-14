China is building a new ship with integrated launch support equipment that can facilitate launches of the Long March 11 and larger commercial "Smart Dragon." The completion of this new shipbuilding is expected in 2022.

Aside from housing the aforementioned rockets, the ship will be used in accommodating liquid propellant rockets for the spaceport, according to the social media channel.

Right now, China, the United States, and other countries are enhancing their technologies to explore outer space more efficiently.

Various agencies and independent companies, such as SpaceX, are sending their rockets outside the planet to conduct commercial space flights and other out-of-this-world activities.

Now, the giant Asian nation wants to take its space activities to the next level by building a new vessel. The Chinese government expects this unique vessel to boost the country's capacity to launch satellites.

Aside from this, the new ship could recover rocket stages during different launches.

New Chinese rocket-launching Ship Could Arrive

According to Space.Com's latest report, the new Chinese vessel is around 162.5 meters long and 40 meters wide. On the other hand, officials said that the new giant ship is being designed and manufactured for use with the new China Oriental Spaceport, located in Haiyang, Shandong province.

Aside from this, the upcoming rocket launching vessel is expected to be completed this coming 2022. However, the actual date of its usage is not yet confirmed.

When it comes to other details, the new Chinese vessel is expected to have the capability of sending the popular Long March 11 rockets, which are quite massive compared to the so-called Smart Dragon spaceships.

This clearly shows that the space industry is growing further compared to the past few years. In other news, NASA's James Webb Telescope is expected to explore the universe deeper.

On the other hand, the recent SpaceX Crew-3 mission reached the International Space Station without any issue.

Japan Also Makes Rounds of Space Activities

Nikkei Asia reported that another Asian country is making rounds of space activities.

Specifically, Japan announced that it plans to send a second space operations station at an Air Self-Defense Force base.

The upcoming space activity is expected to happen this 2022 as well. You can click this link for more details.

