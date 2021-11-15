Meta, formerly Facebook, is facing a lawsuit. The Ohio attorney general sued the company of billionaire Mark Zuckerberg over the revelations of "Facebook Papers" from the latest whistleblower against the tech giant, who was formerly an employee of the firm.

Meta Lawsuit: Ohio Attorney General Sues Mark Zuckerberg's Company

As per the report by CNN, the attorney general of Ohio, Dave Yost, announced on Nov. 15 that he has decided to take the company that was once called Facebook, now Meta, to the court.

The securities lawsuit filed against Meta is based on the alarming revelations from the whistleblower, Frances Haugen, along with the trove of documents from the tech giant that she decided to leak to the public.

Meta Lawsuit and 'Facebook Papers' Revelation

The lawsuit from the Ohio attorney general alleges that Meta misrepresented itself to its investors, along with the general public, according to Mercury News' report.

It further said that Meta claims that "Facebook's products do not harm children, that the Company takes aggressive and effective measures to stop the spread of harmful content, and that Facebook applies its standards of behavior equally to all users."

The lawsuit went on to claim that the investors of Zuckerberg's tech firm have "recently learned the truth when the former Facebook employee turned whistleblower, Frances Haugen, came forward with internal documents."

Meta's Response to the Lawsuit

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of Meta, Andy Stone, told CNN Business in an interview that the lawsuit filed by the Ohio attorney general has no merit. As such, the tech giant will "defend [themselves] vigorously."

It is to note that Meta, which was still named Facebook during that time, has consistently dispelled any claims being made by its former employee and is now a whistleblower.

The spokesperson of Facebook previously noted that the premise of the claims being made against the firm is false.

'Facebook Papers' Revelation

It is worth noting that the latest revelations of Haugen attempt to show the world about alleged problems inside Meta, such as its efforts to fight against both the raging hate speech and the prevailing spread of misinformation.

Not to mention that the leaked internal docs also take a look into the efforts of Meta to protect the young minds who are using their social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

CNN even noted in the same report that the revelations from Haugen are the "deepest look" at the said underlying issues beneath Meta and its social media platforms.

