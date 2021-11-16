"Halo's" TV series adaptation has dropped its first official trailer. The trailer, which is less than 30 seconds long, gives the audience the first glimpse of Master Chief. The live-action TV series was first announced in 2013.

The TV series adaptation is set to premiere on Paramount Plus next year. It stars Pablo Schreiber, Jen Taylor, and more. Famed director Steven Spielberg is one of the executive producers of the series.

The video game franchise itself started in 2001 with the release of "Halo: Combat Evolved." The franchise is made up of the Original Trilogy, the Reclaimer Saga, and multiple spin-off games.

'Halo' TV Series Drops First Trailer

"Halo's" TV series adaptation finally has a trailer and it is now available to everyone to watch online. The official trailer features Master Chief, the main protagonist of the "Halo" franchise.

The story of the TV adaptation revolves around the war between United Nations Space Command and the Covenant, one of the main antagonists of the "Halo" video games.

The TV series is set to premiere sometime next year on Paramount Plus. The live-action series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief himself and Jen Taylor as Dr. Catherine Halsey. According to a report by Polygon, the series also stars Bokeem Woodbine, who will play the role of Soren-066.

Other cast members include Charlie Murphy, Shabana Azmi, and Yerin Ha.

The adaptation was first announced by Steven Spielberg back in 2013, per Polygon. The famed director is one of the executive producers of the show. His company, Amblin Television, is one of the production houses behind the series.

What is 'Halo'?

The video game franchise that the upcoming Paramount Plus series is based on made its debut in 2001 with the first game of the series, "Halo: Combat Evolved." The series was created by Bungle but is now being developed by 343 Industries.

The franchise's story revolves around Master Chief John-117 a supersoldier with a codename Spartan, and his artificial intelligence (AI) companion named Cortana.

Along with "Halo: Combat Evolved," "Halo 2" and "Halo 3" make up the original trilogy of the series.

After Bungle's split with Microsoft that led to 343 Industries taking charge of the franchise, A trilogy known as the Reclaimer Saga was individually released. The titles of this trilogy are "Halo 4," "Halo 5: Guardians," and "Halo Infinite," which is the latest release of the franchise.

The franchise also has multiple spin-off games as well as alternative reality games as well.

A "Master Chief Collection" is available on Steam.

Halo's 20th Anniversary

As the first game was released on November 15, 2001, the franchise is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary.

In a tweet posted on its official Twitter account, the developers thanked fans for joining them for the anniversary celebrations. It was also announced in a separate tweet that the multiplayer beta of "Halo Infinite" is now live for Xbox and PC.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

