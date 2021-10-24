"Halo Infinite" will give its second look at the single player campaign for October 25th, via an official gameplay reveal.

Microsoft themselves announced the reveal, which comes almost two months before the game is scheduled to launch on December 8th, writes GameSpot.com.

To watch the reveal, you can head on to developer 343 Industries' YouTube channel right now where there's an official countdown already. It is set for 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET, so go ahead and set your notification bell accordingly.

This single player gameplay demo comes over a year after the first one was released. The 8-minute walkthrough, however, didn't sit well with fans as it allegedly featured really bad graphics for a game considered "next-gen."

Here's the video if you haven't seen it yet:

Xbox has also announced the reveal on Twitter via their official account, tweeting "See you soon, Spartans." Clicking on the link redirects fans to the official YouTube channel for Xbox:

According to IGN, the gameplay reveal for "Halo Infinite" also comes with an extended story overview. Here is the description itself:

"The Banished have defeated UNSC forces and taken control of the mysterious Zeta Halo, threatening the survival of humankind," The description reads. "When all hope is lost and humanity's fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief returns to confront the most ruthless foe he's ever faced. Here's a fresh look at the Halo Infinite campaign that introduces players to true Spartan freedom in the biggest, most wide open and adventure-filled Halo experience yet, launching on December 8, 2021."

"Halo Infinite" will be released on both last-gen and current-gen Xbox platforms, as well as PC. You can check out the official system requirements now if you're a PC player.

Read also: Halo Infinite Xbox Series X Console Possible Preorder Status in Amazon, Best Buy, and Other Retailers

'Halo Infinite' Single Player: What Can Fans Expect?

When Microsoft and Xbox first announced "Halo Infinite" three years ago, they touted the game for its first foray into an open-world-like design.

The game isn't exactly a full open-world title according to 343, but it will feature so-called "open and expansive levels" which are linked together by the story, writes Windows Central.

As for the gameplay mechanics, players got a chance to test things out during the "Halo Infinite" public beta back in August. A lot of people praised the combat improvements over the earlier games, including critics and long-time fans.

It's the enemy AI, however, that's gotten several folks talking aside from the improved gunplay. Some are saying that the computer-controlled bots they faced during the beta are so smart, that there were times they acted almost human-like.

There were even reports of these "Halo Infinite" bots taunting players, though 343 Industries clarified that they weren't programmed to do so. Still, this would be the first time ever that the "Halo" franchise will feature bots, which could also play a role in the single player campaign's overall challenge factor.

Related: 'Halo Infinite' New Features Offer Gamers More Accessibility Ahead of its Dec. 8 Launch

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by RJ Pierce

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.