"Halo Infinite" looks like it's going to bring down a lot of gaming PCs to their knees.

The official system requirements for the game have been revealed on its official Steam page, reports GameRant. And if you want to play the year's most hotly anticipated shooter at the smoothest possible frame rates, you're going to need some powerful hardware.

Here are the PC system requirements for "Halo Infinite:"

Minimum: Windows 10 x64, FX 8370/i5 4440, 8GB RAM, RX 570/GTX 1050 Ti, DX12, 50 GB HDD space

Recommended: Windows 10 x64, Ryzen 7 3700X/i7-9700K, 16GB RAM, RX 5700 XT/RTX 2070, DX 12, 50 GB HDD space

Judging from both the minimum and recommended configurations, the game's hardware requirements are relatively steep. It seems like it wasn't so long ago when the RX 570 and the GTX 1050 Ti were considered entry-level to mid-range. Now, they're the bare minimum for the era's biggest AAA games.

343 Industries didn't exactly mention which visual settings and frame rates can be expected from these configurations. But to be safe, one can assume that the minimum requirements are for 1080p 30 FPS at low settings, and the recommended specs are for 1080p 60 FPS at high, potentially with ray tracing on.

The game (specifically its single-player campaign mode) is available for pre-order right now on Steam and Xbox platforms. The release date is set for December 8, 2021, barring any further delays.

Read also: Microsoft Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition Console: Where to Find Stocks and Preorder?

'Halo Infinite' System Requirements: Why So Steep?

The sky-high system requirements for "Halo Infinite" are a little weird, considering it's a cross-platform game (it will also be available on Xbox One). But perhaps 343 Industries is deciding on the aforementioned specs because they want players to be able to tweak the game's visual fidelity to their hearts' content.

The NVIDIA RTX 2070 and AMD RX 5700 XT are both mid-range to high-end graphics cards which were released back in 2019. This was the first generation of GPUs to offer hardware-accelerated ray tracing, which is this gaming generation's hottest and highly in-demand rendering tech.

But outside of RT capabilities, the 2070 and the 5700 XT are powerful cards of their own, which is enough to push game frame rates to the limit. "Halo Infinite," a fast-paced FPS focused on PvP multiplayer, could benefit greatly from high frame rates. This results in much smoother and responsive gameplay, which is critical during a match wherein the slightest delay in reaction time could be bad.

As for the minimum requirements, they seem to be quite fair. The 1050 Ti and the 570 are both pretty common cards these days because many people have been forced to hold on to them in light of the GPU shortage. This means that more people can actually play "Halo Infinite" on their gaming PCs from day one. The only drawback is that they likely won't be powerful enough to push the game past medium settings at playable frame rates.

Related: 'Halo Infinite' Bots Aren't Equipped To 'Taunt' Players, Says Devs

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by RJ Pierce

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.