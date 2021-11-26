Best Black Friday Deals: Must-Check Bluetti Smart Home and Outdoor Products this November

Bluetti is joining the upcoming Black Friday deals that people should not miss. So far, it is one of the leading innovators in power storage, and customers should take note of its products that can be used in and out of the house.

All over the world, buyers have been searching for the best smart home and outdoor products that they can purchase to satisfy their needs. However, nothing comes close with what Bluetti is currently offering to its consumers.

It's no wonder that the smell of Black Friday sale is fast approaching as soon as we see the most significant deals involving Bluetti's solar generator technology equipment.

This Black Friday, the company is now ready to give away huge discounts that we can obtain from its three deals. Apart from the current products, there are a lot of additional items that you can check for this occasion.

Bluetti Black Friday Deals

#1 Bluetti AC300 & B300 Portable Power Station (Originally $3,698, Now $2,999) Save up to $4,000 with bundles!

For those users who are looking for an appliance with unlimited power, Bluetti got you covered with this one. Through the Bluetti AC300 and B300 battery modules, users can achieve a long-lasting modular power system for up to 100%.

Regarded as one of the best solar products currently available in the market, here are the features you need to see before purchasing these power stations.

Why Choose Bluetti AC300 and B300 Battery Modules?

Running out of power is not in the vocabulary of Bluetti since its products are guaranteed to last for a long time. For instance, the AC300 can accept up to four external B300 battery packs on top of its overall capacity to reach 12,288 Wh.

Users who got used to the usual solar generator often encounter some problems when it comes to portability. Bluetti resolves that issue by providing the convenience of power transporting. Now, it has become much easier and possible with this product.

Meanwhile, the B300 battery module features an everlasting span when it comes to usage. It boasts its 3,500 and above life cycles. In addition, users could charge their air conditioner and solar panel simultaneously through AC300 while being connected to two B300 modules.

On top of that, we can actually connect Bluetti Fusion Box Pro to the Bluetti AC300 so you can achieve an extended capacity for up to 6,000W, 240V, and 24,576Wh.

Since it's Black Friday sale, you can purchase this for $2,999 from its original price of $3,698. Getting it with bundles can help you save up to $4,000.

#2 AC200MAX & B230 Portable Power Station (Originally $2,099, Now $1,899)Save up to $2,600 with bundles!

The Black Friday deals hype does not end on battery modules, as Bluetti has another set of products for homeowners. Previously, the company released the classic AC200, yet it decided to create a more powerful version of it, now known as AC200MAX.

What's Special About AC200 MAX?

Sometimes, we could not avoid power outages since some interruptions are unannounced. This is the very reason we should prepare for sudden blackouts that could affect our daily living at any time.

Bluetti's all-around product, AC200MAX, is dependent on its 2,048Wh LFP battery. It could accept up to two external batteries such as B230 or B300, which doubles productivity for up to 6,144Wh if you use two B230 or 8,192Wh if you are using two B300 batteries.

This brilliant home product features a fast-charging capability of up to 80% in direct sunlight. In just two hours, AC200Max can quickly achieve full power.

With Bluetti's latest deals for these products, you can continue using your gadgets even amid unexpected power outages.

#3 Bluetti PV120 & PV200 Portable Solar Panels (20% off and more for bundles)

When wall outlets are not within the reach of battery power stations, that's the time that users should explore other options to power their devices. Through Bluetti's portable solar panels, outdoor activity will run smoothly as planned.

Since nature trips do not embrace the power of electronics, it's high time to rely on technology to charge your gadgets. If there is an emergency, you can immediately utilize the solar panels for your needs.

As a leading brand focused on portable energy storage, Bluetti provides high-quality solar panels that will make your outdoor camping easier than usual.

Why You Should Buy PV120 & PV200 Solar Panels

This Black Friday, Bluetti is offering PV120 and PV200 foldable solar panels intended for camping enthusiasts. It's perfect for those who regularly hop from town to town on their vehicles.

Currently, Bluetti's PV120 and PV200 solar panels are regarded as the most effective solar cells that people could obtain if they want to go for outdoor activities. Aside from being made with monocrystalline, these solar generators feature high conversion efficiency compared to other products.

Even though shadows and other obstacles block some solar cells, these solar panels will not lose efficiency thanks to improved shading performance.

#4 Other Bluetti Black Friday Deals

AC200P: Save $200 (From $1,799 to $1,599)

EB150: Save $200 (From $1,099 to $899)

EB240: Save $300 (From $1,599 to $1,299)

EB55: Save $50 (From $499 to $449)

EB70: Save $100 (From $599 to $529)

AC50S-BLUE: Save $90 (From $429 to $359)

AC50S-ORANGE: Save $110 (From $429 to $359)

Before the event comes to an end, grab these products now so you can be free from indoor or outdoor hassles. Say no to power interruptions and yes to more camping trips with your family, friends, and colleagues. Enjoy these hefty discounts and make sure to use them while they last.

If you want to check all the best products from Bluetti during the Black Friday sale, visit this link for more details.





This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry



