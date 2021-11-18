(Photo : Capcom / Screenshot taken from the Pragmata Twitter account)

"Pragmata," an upcoming lunar adventure video game from Capcom, is no longer released in 2022. Instead, the release date has been pushed to sometime in 2023.

The announcement was made via a video posted on YouTube featuring the blonde girl in a blue coat that was previously seen in the game's announcement trailer. Capcom also shared the announcement via Twitter.

"Pragmata" was first revealed last year. A trailer for the game was eventually released in June of the same year. However, the first sign that the game's release has been delayed actually appeared in January during CES 2021.

'Pragmata' Has Been Delayed to 2023

An update on #PRAGMATA:



Our team is hard at work on the project, but to ensure this will be an unforgettable adventure, we've decided to shift the release window to 2023. In the meantime, we have a brand new artwork to share with you. Thank you for your patience.🌑 pic.twitter.com/3ZTOkIWEYD — PRAGMATA (@PRAGMATAgame) November 18, 2021

What is 'Pragmata'

"Pragmata" is Capcom's upcoming dystopian adventure video game whose story's setting happens to be the Earth's moon. A trailer for the game released in June 2020 featured the little girl in a blue coat and another figure wearing a heavy-looking suit.

According to a report by PC Gamer, Capcom said that the game will feature "a breathtaking and immersive sci-fi setting like never before."

The game was first revealed last year during Sony's PlayStation 5 reveal event. The game will be playable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Capcom's Video Game

When it does release two years from now, "Pragmata" joins a stellar list of video games that Capcom has released throughout the years.

Leading the list of the famed video game developer's titles is its best-selling franchise, "Resident Evil." As of June 2021, the "Resident Evil" franchise, a favorite of gamers in the horror and zombie genres, has sold 117 million units.

Another well-known Capcom franchise is "Monster Hunter." The franchise, which sold 75 million units by the end of June 2021, is a fantasy role-playing video game whose main character, as the title suggests, is a monster hunter.

Other popular video game franchises from Capcom include "Street Fighter, "Mega Man," and "Devil May Cry."

