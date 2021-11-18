Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak announced that his space firm, Privateer, is now preparing to launch its own satellites into outer space.

He explained that he wants to use these new sats to study the space debris outside the planet so that researchers and other experts can take advantage of the rising space junk.

As of the moment, various companies are sending their rockets in orbit, which experts are now observing to build up with the old spacecraft still floating outside Earth's atmosphere.

Space researchers claimed that the debris and the dead rockets could pose some negative effects. This is why Privateer and other government-backed and, as well as independent space agencies are conducting various efforts to solve the rising debris crisis outside the planet.

Apple Co-Founder to Launch Space Satellites

According to Space.Com's latest report, Privateer would follow the same pattern that SpaceX and other companies used as they built their own satellite constellation.

Wozniak explained that they would launch around hundreds of stats slowly.

"I think we're looking at several hundred satellites. We won't launch all several hundred at once; we'll just slowly build it up," said Steve.

He added that these rockets would observe a huge debris dataset, using information from different sources. Privateer's upcoming satellite constellation is expected to help many researchers to identify the real threats posed by the rising space junk issue outside Earth.

They can use the acquired information to make more accurate predictions about how long the dead rockets and other junk would stay in orbit. You can visit this link to see more details.

US Space Force Also Wants to Solve Space Debris Crisis

The Wired reported that the U.S. Space Force is also planning to make its own efforts to help solve the rising space junk crisis, especially since a Russian anti-satellite weapon recently led to more debris.

The involvement of the American agency clearly shows that the problem with none-working rockets and other junk orbiting the planet is really a serious one.

