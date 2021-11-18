A new giant crypto theft was confirmed to be conducted by a teen residing in the United States. The Canadian police department announced that the malicious activity stole around $36.5 million worth of digital currencies.

Right now, criminals, including online attackers, are creating new ways and malicious tools to steal cryptocurrencies, especially since the blockchain market is growing rapidly.

As of the moment, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other big brands' values are increasing as more investors become interested. Tesla and other giant tech manufacturers already own crypto assets as they believe digital coins could have long-term benefits.

However, some companies are still hesitant when it comes to risking their finances since cryptocurrencies are still unstable. Recently, we reported that Twitter's crypto investment is still far from reality, which was confirmed by the social media giant's CFO.

New Giant Crypto Theft

According to Engadget's latest report, the Canadian police have already caught the teen behind one of the biggest crypto theft to date.

They explained that the young thieves targeted a cryptocurrency owner that was already a victim using a SIM swap attack. Based on the investigation's results, the malicious actor breached his victim's smartphone using the said malicious technique.

After that, he was able to acquire the two-factor authentication requests sent to the individual's device. This is not the only massive blockchain theft that has happened ever since the crypto market boomed.

Do These if Your Crypto is Stolen

Since hackers and other criminals are now focusing on the blockchain market, more crypto thefts could happen in the near future.

Because of this, CNET provided some of the things you need to do if ever you fall as one of the victims:

Contact your crypto's customer service right away.

Make sure that the remaining digital coins are protected from a follow-up attack.

Don't forget to report the malicious activity to the police department or other authorities.

In other news, the crypto crackdown in China is now becoming more serious than ever.

