The Game Awards is set to take place on December 9 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While last year's awarding had to take place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's show will have an invited audience.

The list of the nominees who will be vying for the different award categories have already been released ahead of the December 9 show.

Game Awards 2021 Nominees

The Game Awards is set to take place on December 9. The awards event, which is also known as the Keighleys because of its host and producer, Geoff Keighley, is considered "the biggest video game award show the industry has," according to a report by GameSpot.

In last year's Game Awards, Naughty Dog's "The Last of Us Part II" won Game of the Year as well as multiple other awards such as Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Action/Adventure Game.

The following are the nominees for the different categories of the Game Awards:

Game of the Year

"Deathloop"

"It Takes Two"

"Metroid Dread"

"Psychonauts 2"

"Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart"

"Resident Evil Village"

Best Action / Adventure Game

"Guardians of the Galaxy"

"Metroid Dread"

"Psychonauts 2"

"Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart"

"Resident Evil Village"

Best Action Game

"Chivalry 2"

"Deathloop"

"Far Cry 6"

"Returnal"

Best Art Direction

"The Artful Escape"

"Deathloop"

"Kena: Bridge of Spirits"

"Psychonauts 2"

"Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart"

Best Audio Design

"Deathloop"

"Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart"

"Resident Evil Village"

"Returnal"

Best Community Support

"Apex Legends"

"Destiny 2"

"Final Fantasy XIV Online"

"No Man's Sky"

Best Debut Game

"The Artful Escape"

"The Forgotten City"

"Kena: Bridge of Spirits"

"Sable"

"Valheim"

Best Family Game

"It Takes Two"

"Mario Party Superstars"

"New Pokémon Snap"

"Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury"

"WarioWare: Get It Together"

Best Fighting Game

"Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles"

"Guilty Gear Strive"

"Melty Blood: Type Lumina"

"Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl"

"Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown"

Best Game Direction

"Deathloop"

"It Takes Two"

"Psychonauts 2"

"Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart"

"Returnal"

Best Indie

"12 Minutes"

"Death's Door"

"Inscryption"

"Kena: Bridge of Spirits"

"Loop Hero"

Best Mobile Game

"Fantasian"

"Genshin Impact"

"League of Legends: Wild Rift"

"Marvel Future Revolution"

"Pokémon Unite"

Best Multiplayer Game

"Back 4 Blood"

"It Takes Two"

"Knockout City"

"Monster Hunter Rise"

"New World"

Best Narrative

"Deathloop"

"Guardians of the Galaxy"

"It Takes Two"

"Life is Strange: True Colors"

"Psychonauts 2"

Best Ongoing Game

"Apex Legends"

"Call of Duty: Warzone"

"Final Fantasy XIV Online"

"Fortnite"

"Genshin Impact"

Best Original Score / Music

"The Artful Escape"

"Cyberpunk 2077"

"Deathloop"

"Guardians of the Galaxy"

"Nier Replicant"

Best Performance

Erika Mori (Alex Chen / Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito (Antón Castillo / Far Cry 6)

Jason Kelly (Colt Vahn / Deathloop)

Maggie Robertson (Alcina Dimitrescu / Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha (Julianna Blake / Deathloop)

Best RPG

"Cyberpunk 2077"

"Monster Hunter Rise"

"Scarlet Nexus"

"Shin Megami Tensei 5"

"Tales of Arise"

Best Sim / Strategy Game

"Age of Empires 4"

"Evil Genius 2"

"Humankind"

"Inscryption"

"Microsoft Flight Simulator"

Best Sports / Racing Game

"F1 2021"

"FIFA 22"

"Forza Horizon 5"

"Hot Wheels Unleashed"

"Riders Republic"

Best VR / AR Game

"Hitman 3"

"I Expect You to Die 2"

"Lone Echo 2"

"Resident Evil 4 VR Edition"

"Sniper Elite VR"

Content Creator of the Year

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

The Grefg

Games for Impact

"Before Your Eyes"

"Boyfriend Dungeon"

"Chicory: A Colorful Tale"

"Life is Strange: True Colors"

"No Longer Home"

Innovation in Accessibility

"Far Cry 6"

"Forza Horizon 5"

"Guardians of the Galaxy"

"Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart"

"The Vale: Shadow of the Crown"

Most Anticipated Game

"Elden Ring"

"God of War Ragnarok"

"Horizon Forbidden West"

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild" Sequel

"Starfield"

Game Awards 2021 Nominees: Esports

There are also esports categories in the Game Awards. The following are the nominees for the esports categories:

Best Esports Athlete

Collapse

S1mple

Showmaker

Tenz

Simp

Best Esports Coach

Airat "Silent" Gaziev

Andrey "Engh" Sholokhov

Andreii "B1AD3" Horodenskyi

James "Crowder" Crowder

Kim "KKoma" Jeong-Gyun

Best Esports Event

2021 League of Legends World Championship

The International

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Championship 202

Valorant Champions Tour - Stage 2 Masters

Best Esports Game

"Call of Duty"

"Counter-Strike: Global Offensive"

"Dota 2"

"League of Legends"

"Valorant"

Best Esports Team

Atlanta Faze (Call of Duty)

DWG KIA (League of Legends)

Natus Vincere (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (Dota 2)

