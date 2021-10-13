PlayStation VR is hitting a very important milestone this year as it celebrates its fifth anniversary today.

As a thank you to the console's fans and in celebration of the important milestone, PlayStation has announced that PlayStation Plus members will get three free PS VR bonus games starting this November.

PlayStation has also revealed the five most-played PS VR games since its debut. Leading the list is "Rec Room."

The virtual reality (VR) headset was released on October 13, 2016. The release happened two years after the project was first publicly announced.

"Today marks the fifth anniversary of the day PlayStation VR was introduced to the world, and we want to take this moment to thank all of our fans and our talented development community for embracing this platform and supporting PS VR through the years," the anniversary post on the PlayStation Blog reads.

PlayStation has announced that PlayStation members will get three free PS VR bonus games beginning next month to celebrate the important milestone.

More details will be revealed in the coming weeks, per the anniversary post.

Five Most Played PS VR Games

The PlayStation VR anniversary post also lists down the five most played PS VR games worldwide.

Per the post, the five most-played PlayStation VR games globally are "Rec Room," "Beat Saber," "PlayStation VR Worlds," "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR," and "Resident Evil 7 Biohazard."

PlayStation also listed down the most played VR games by region. In Japan, Capcom's "Resident Evil 7 Biohazard" leads the list of most played games. The list also includes "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR," "PlayStation VR Worlds," "Beat Saber," and "Gran Turismo Sport."

For Europe, the most played PS VR games are "Rec Room," "PlayStation VR Worlds," "Beat Saber," "The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR," and "Resident Evil 7 Biohazard."

Last and certainly not the list, the most-played PlayStation VR games in North America are "Rec Room," "Beat Saber," "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR," "Job Simulator," and "Firewall: Zero Hour."

The PlayStation VR

The PlayStation VR, otherwise known as PS VR, is a VR headset developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment and released on October 13, 2016. The PS VR is fully compatible with the PlayStation 4, while it is forward compatible with the PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation VR website lists the following specs for the VR headset:

Display: OLED

Display size: 5.7 inches

Resolution: 1920 x RGB x 1080 (960 x RGB x 1080)

Refresh Rate: 120hz, 90 hz

Microphone: integrated

Sensors: accelerometer, gyroscope

Connection: HDMI, USB

