ShowingTime, the residential real estate industry's leading showing management and market stats technology provider, announced today that three exclusive features, ShowingTime Secure Access, Showing Beacon and ShowingTime LIVE Video, previously only available in select markets, are now included for all users on the company's showing management platforms across the U.S. and Canada.

"We're pleased to provide these three features to all of our clients," said ShowingTime Vice President & General Manager Michael Lane. "Agents who book showings and other appointments will gain increased peace of mind and enjoy greater scheduling flexibility, including conducting live, one-on-one virtual tours for buyers who aren't available for an in-person showing, such as out-of-town buyers, right from our app. Providing these features is aligned with our goal to streamline the showing process to make it more convenient for agents and their clients."

ShowingTime Secure Access provides enhanced security for listings, as lockbox access is granted based on ShowingTime's real-time appointment data. The listing agent has the flexibility to set the access window for their listings - for example, 15 minutes before a showing and 15 minutes after. A buyer's agent with a confirmed showing can then view access information during that window, whether it's a combo box or Bluetooth-enabled lockbox. "The technology is focused on bringing the right agent to the right listing at the right time," Lane said.

Showing Beacon, accessible from the ShowingTime mobile app, enables agents to set a timer for a showing or client meeting. Suppose the timer reaches zero before being canceled. In that case, an emergency contact selected by the agent will receive a text notification, which includes details about the agent's current location so the connection can check on the agent to make sure the agent is okay.

ShowingTime LIVE Video is ideal when an in-person showing is not possible, giving agents the option to host live, one-on-one video showings from the ShowingTime mobile app without requiring any additional account or app. It enables buyers to ask questions and specify which parts of a listing they'd like to see in greater detail, just as if they were there in person.

ShowingTime recently announced an initiative to redesign its showing management platform to give users an enhanced experience. The company is one of the presenters at Town Square Theater during the 2021 National Association of REALTORS® Conference & Expo and will also be sharing additional details about it on the expo floor at booth 1021.

