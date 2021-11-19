(Photo : Image from JD X on Unsplash) Classic 'Earthworm Jim' Game to be Revived as TV Series

The once classic "Earthworm Jim" game is now revived as a TV series. The first time "Earthworm Jim" came out was in 1994 on the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis and was last released in 1999.

Earthworm Jim Gets a TV Series

Variety's article and a tweet from Interplay Entertainment announced the cult classic "Earthworm Jim" game, which was popular in the 90s, making its entrance once again as a new TV series.

Well this is just groovy...



PREPARE TO LAUNCH THE COW because Earthworm Jim has a new tv series COMING SOON!



Visit https://t.co/us2NcqQI2m for more info!#Interplay #EarthwormJim #EWJ #BeyondTheGroovy pic.twitter.com/2T7QErAwu1 — Interplay (@InterplayGames) November 18, 2021

Interplay currently holds the rights to the popular "Earthworm Jim" game and has announced its plans to bring the game back as a franchise as an exclusive with Intellivision Amico. The project is expected to be headed by the newly formed TV and film studio division of Interplay and animation studio Passion Pictures.

The Universe of 'Earthworm Jim'

Michel K. Parandi, the project leader of the "Earthworm Jim" TV series, told Variety that there is still a lot of potential in the game's story universe. According to the story by Engadget, Parandi described it as a galaxy full of animals that are all battling for power. According to Parandi, Jim is said to be an earthworm in the universe where Earth is nothing but just a mere myth. He shared that his struggle to find meaning is both comical and surreal and still very relatable.

Warner Bros. Cartoon Series

The very first time that the "Earthworm Jim" game came out was in 1994 on the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis while its last release was in 1999. As of the moment, however, there is still no word regarding when the game is officially going to arrive. Back in 1995, there was also a Warner Bros. cartoon series based on the game that ran for two seasons. The lead character was played by the legendary Dan Castellaneta, who is best known for his work voicing the Duff-loving character Homer Simpson. Read Also: Top 10 NFT Games November 2021 on BSC Based on Active Users in the Last 24 Hours | MBOX, PEARL, and More!

Doug TenNapel No Longer Part of the Project

In another follow-up tweet, Interplay announced that the original creator of the game, who is presumed to be Doug TenNapel, is no longer "involved at all." TenNapel was first brought on as a creative consultant in the game, but things didn't work out after certain remarks made on a podcast, as reported by GamingIndustry.biz. "Earthworm Jim" also appeared in some other video games, action figures, a Marvel Comics series, and other toys as well. Parandi is also working with Aaron Billet whose experience includes working as a line producer on Passion Pictures and Disney Insider.

In an article by Polygon, Interplay said that Interplay currently owns all rights in the "Earthworm Jim '' property and decided to assemble a whole new creative team in order to bring Jim to the small screen. Although the network or streaming service that "Earthworm Jim" is expected to appear on is still unknown, a representative from Interplay said that they have decided to select the Agency for the Performing Arts to represent them and pick the best partner for the TV series' distribution.

