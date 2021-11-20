Gojek, Southeast Asia's leading mobile on-demand services platform, and PT TBS Energi Utama Tbk (TBS), a leading integrated energy company in Indonesia, today announced the formation of a joint venture to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Indonesia. The joint venture, known as Electrum, will act as a platform for both companies to develop infrastructure for two-wheel EVs throughout the country.



Leveraging Gojek's deep presence in Indonesia and TBS' capabilities in the energy sector, the two companies will work together to build a comprehensive and scalable EV ecosystem, including two-wheel EV manufacturing, battery packaging, battery swap infrastructure and financing for EV ownership.

READ ALSO: Microsoft Setting Up Joint Venture To Sell Windows 10 To China Government

This joint venture is part of Gojek and TBS' commitments to achieve Zero Emissions by 2030, which will see Gojek transition its fleet to 100% EVs and TBS invest in clean and renewable energy during the same time period. The collaboration is also in line with the Indonesian Government's plans to make the development of the EV industry a national priority.

Gojek CEO and Co-founder Kevin Aluwi said, "We have always recognized that strong industry collaboration will be crucial to help solve the most pressing environmental challenges that society faces today. Gojek's aim is to work together with partners to achieve our sustainability goals, including fully electrifying our transport fleet by 2030. By bringing together the best of Gojek and TBS' strengths, we will be able to support Indonesia's transition to building a cleaner, more accessible and sustainable mobility system - ultimately making EVs the norm in our country, contributing to the country's emissions reduction targets and improving air quality in our cities."

Pandu Sjahrir, Vice President Director of TBS, said, "TBS is fully committed to sustainability and our target of achieving net zero emissions by 2030. This collaboration with Gojek is part of our commitment to reinvest our current earnings in clean and renewable energy, in line with our business transformation goals and aim to become a greener business."

Pandu Sjahrir added, "To enable large-scale adoption of EVs in Indonesia, it is crucial to develop a strong and comprehensive EV ecosystem. Our vast experience and deep understanding of the energy sector, combined with the large scale of the Gojek network, will be a catalyst for the development of the EV industry in Indonesia. As EVs become more widely available, we hope that this will inspire greater confidence in EVs from members of the public and encourage them to give it a try, so that they can also enjoy the many benefits of EVs."

Gojek recently announced an EV and battery swapping pilot scheme in Jakarta, collaborating with Gogoro, Gesit, and Pertamina. This will initially comprise 500 EVs, with plans to scale to 5,000 EVs traveling a total of one million kilometers in the future. With this pilot, Gojek customers will select EVs when using the GoRide service in South Jakarta. Driver-partners using EVs can also efficiently go about their daily routines, serving customers across Gojek services such as GoRide, GoFood, GoSend Instant, GoShop, and GoMart. The data from this pilot will also be used to develop the technology and infrastructure for EVs further to meet the needs of Gojek's driver-partners, customers, and the wider Indonesian market.

RELATED ARTICLE: UK Electric Car Grant Now Available as Government Wants to Push for More EV Purchases

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.