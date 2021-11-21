(Photo : Image from Raghavendra V. Konkathi on Unsplash) Xbox Series X Restock November 22-28 2021 | Potential Stock Drops

With the month of November almost ending and a year after the launch of the Xbox Series X, not every gamer has been able to purchase the console at SRP. Before the month ends, there are rumored Xbox Series X drops that could happen on major retailers. Find out where and when they might be.

Scalper Prices on the Xbox Series X

The difficulty in purchasing the new Xbox Series X has been extremely frustrating for gamers not wanting to pay scalper prices to get the latest console, according to an article by VideoGameChronicles. Although scalper prices have slowly been decreasing, purchasing the console at fair SRP still remains difficult due to the limited supply that rolls out on every drop.

The Xbox Series X isn't the only electronic that is low in supply but high in demand as buyers are also struggling to get their hands on any new PS5 restock drops and mid- and high-end GPUs. One major reason for the difficulty in purchasing the new electronics is due to the global chip shortage.

Effect of the Global Chip Shortage

Even Intel's CEO Pat Gelsinger told CNBC that the semiconductor shortage could continue until 2023, as per BusinessInsider. Gelsinger said that although the supply could improve in 2022, a more fair supply-demand balance cannot be expected until 2023.

Luckily, every once in a while, there are still new Xbox Series X restock drops that pop out on major retailers. In order to increase chances of purchasing, it is important to follow an Xbox Series X restock tracker Twitter account to get notifications when new stocks drop.

Potential Xbox Series X Restock Drops

Walmart Xbox Series X Restock

New stock could potentially arrive on November 22 to 28 at 1PM PT or 4PM ET.

Meijer Xbox Series X Restock

New stock could potentially arrive on November 25 at 3AM PT or 6AM ET.

GameStop Xbox Series X Restock

New stock is rumored to drop on November 25.

Amazon Xbox Series X Restock

New stock is rumored to arrive on November 22 to 25.

Microsoft Xbox Series X Restock

New stock is rumored to arrive on November 25 at 6Pm PT or 6PM ET.

Best Buy Xbox Series X Restock

New stock is rumored to arrive on November 22 to 27.

Target Xbox Series X Restock

New stock is rumored to arrive on November 26.

Increase Chances of Purchasing the Xbox Series X

In order for buyers to increase chances of purchasing the new Xbox Series X restock, it is important to make sure to have accounts to the different online retailers selling the console. Whenever new restock drops, this would allow buyers to instantly check out.

One major problem a lot of buyers have been experiencing is not being able to check out fast enough due to incomplete details or worse, not having accounts to the right online retailers. Before the Xbox Series X restock drops, make sure accounts are in place so when the drop happens, all that needs to be done is add to cart and check out.

