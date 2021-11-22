(Photo : Unsplash/ Daniel Romero) AirPods device

A TikTok user shared how she mistook one of her AirPods for Ibuprofen and accidentally swallowed it. The Boston-based user named @iamcarliiib said on TikTok that she shared what happened to her for educational purposes.

Woman Swallows AirPods

The woman explained that she had her pill in one hand and she was crawling into bed. She had Ibuprofen 800 in my right hand and she had her left AirPod in may left hand, according to Apple Insider.

The woman said she threw something back, took her water bottle and took a sip. That was when she realized that it was not the Ibuprofen, she tried puking it up and it won't come out.

The TikToker said that it came out naturally, and she said that she had an x-ray to confirm it. She also said that she wouldn't be trying to use that AirPod again.

Separately, she has also revealed in a different video that the swallowed AirPod was still connected to her iPhone while she was making a call. Consequently, a voice memo she sent a friend included gurgling sounds recorded in her stomach.

It is not the first time that an AirPod has been swallowed. A Massachusetts man managed to swallow one while he was sleeping, and a seven-year-old from Georgia had to be taken to an emergency room after eating one.

Man Swallows AirPods in his Sleep

A Massachusetts man was taken to the emergency room after missing AirPod turned up in an unlikely place.

Bradford Gauthier, who lives in Worcester, Massachusetts, discovered that there are risks to sleeping while using AirPods.

After he shoveled snow for two hours, Gauthier put his AirPods in and headed for bed. In the morning, he awoke to find that one of his AirPods was missing. He also noted that he was experiencing slight discomfort in the middle of his chest.

Gauthier said that he went back out in the morning and he shoveled snow for an hour. He told WWLP News 22 that when he came in, he tried to drink a glass of water again and he could not.

Gauthier's family suggested that maybe he swallowed it, but the idea felt too coincidental. A trip to the hospital room lead to an x-ray, which lead his doctor to discover the AirPod lodged into his esophagus.

An emergency endoscopy removed the AirPod, and Gauthier returned home to shovel snow. The GI physician said it is extremely uncommon for a blockage not to be painful or severely discomforting. He said that it never occurred to him that sleeping with headphones could be a safety hazard and he deemed himself lucky.

Meanwhile, in 2020, a second-grade landed himself in the emergency room after accidentally swallowing one of his AirPods. The mother reported that her son had accidentally swallowed one of his AirPods prompting her to rush him to the emergency room.

The seven-year old had received the AirPods as a Christmas gift together with a new iPhone. The child said he was holding it in his mount by the long end, according to WSB-TV Channel 2 News.

