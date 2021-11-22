Therigy, LLC, a trusted provider for specialty pharmacy therapy management software and services, announced today the release of a new proactive alert tool for financial assistance within TherigySTM.

In addition to the existing review and documentation capabilities for financial assistance programs, TherigySTM Referral Manager customers will now receive proactive alerts with timely and specific information regarding foundation funds available for financially challenged patients. This streamlined process empowers pharmacists to immediately identify financial assistance funds and enroll their patients during brief windows of availability, maximizing access to financial support.

"Our pharmacy customers will benefit from the new financial assistance proactive alert feature," said Therigy President, Joe Morse. "By streamlining access to funding information, TherigySTM helps to remove financial and administrative barriers to care, enabling the pharmacy to decrease their abandonment rates and expedite compliance with pharmaceutical therapies."

TherigySTM users will be able to view patients that qualify for specific drugs, follow a URL directly to the resource, and enroll the patient immediately. This minimizes time-intensive search requirements and eliminates redundancies in manual record searches. The alerts cover foundation programs including Assistance Fund, CancerCare, Healthwell, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, PAN, and more. Through this new feature, TherigySTM continues to improve specialty pharmacy operations and enhance patient care.

About Therigy

Therigy, LLC, an affiliate of CPS Solutions, LLC, provides patient-focused specialty therapy management software and services. Therigy equips pharmacy stakeholders with the tools to standardize and scale patient management programs-with a depth and consistency of clinical care never before possible-helping them to grow their patient population, deliver value-based outcomes, gain insights into evolving patient needs, and predict therapy trends.

