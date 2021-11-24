Mobiz, a start-up that dynamically integrates hyper-personalization into mobile marketing, announces a raise of $4 million in its pre-series A funding round. With lead investments from HAVAÍC and Futuregrowth Asset Management and participation from Launch Africa, Allan Gray E-Squared Ventures, CapaciTech, and Endeavor's Harvest Fund.

The newly raised capital will allow South African-founded Mobiz to bring its self-service product to the U.S. The company won leading brands including Experian, Hisense, MultiChoice, and New Balance in its home market, helping them implement high-impact, personalized, mobile marketing programs at scale.

The U.S. market for SMS is projected to reach $12.5 billion dollars by 2025 according to Grandview Research and is expected to register a CAGR of 20.3% from 2019 to 2025. This projected growth of SMS marketing combined with data-led personalization puts the Mobiz product in a prime position to supercharge mobile marketing for businesses of all sizes.

"We have found it a pleasure to work with Greg Chen and his team, and Mobiz should continue to deliver superior returns for its investors with its unique tech offering." says Grant Rock, a partner at HAVAÍC.

Mobiz' Unique Approach to SMS Marketing

"With an easy-to-use marketing platform, anyone at any skill level can build and send professional and impactful digital marketing campaigns to thousands of customers in a few clicks." Says Amrish Narrandes, Head of Unlisted Equity Transactions at Futuregrowth.

Through hyper-personalized mobile landing pages delivered by SMS, Mobiz allows businesses to leverage first-party customer data and dynamically display highly relevant content such as product recommendations, customer-unique discounts and deals, and billing. This dynamic and instant customization improves conversions, results, sales, and engagement rates.

"Effective use of first-party data is a key element that sets marketing campaigns apart, opening countless personalization and retargeting opportunities that lead to more effective campaigns and results." Said Greg Chen Mobiz, founder and CEO.

Mobiz has been recognized both in Africa and around the world. In April 2021, Mobiz was featured as a marketing technology start-up to watch by Baobab Insights, a platform focused on Africa's Venture Capital Markets. Mobiz also participated in a leading Silicon Valley B2B accelerator, The Alchemist Accelerator, an acclaimed program rated as one of the best start-up accelerators by Forbes.

"We now have the opportunity to expand further and evolve our business model on a global scale while continuing to build a product that addresses real customer needs," said Chen.

