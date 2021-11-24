Elon Musk's new tweet reply shows that he agrees to the idea of ditching crypto exchange services (CEXs). As of the moment, people can't without or make any transaction using their digital coins if they don't have Binance and other giant CEXs.

Because of this, crypto fans are not able to get the full value of their investment since CEXs deduct some fees on your transactions. Since cryptocurrency exchanges are centralized services, this means that they act like middlemen.

Because of this, various developers are trying their efforts to make digital coins independent from CEXs. However, you still need to remember that this is far from reality right now.

Elon Musk Says YES to Ditching Crypto Exchanges

According to Futurism's latest report, the Twitter user MyDoge CTO explained that the main goal of the so-called Dogecoin Wallet is to make cryptocurrencies independent from Binance, Robinhood, and other crypto exchanges.

"The core focus of the @MyDogeOfficial vision is to break the dependence on CEXs like Binance and Robinhood and let #shibes take custody of their own coins!," said Twitter account.

On the other hand, another Twitter user, @westcoastbill, retweeted the post, saying that the situation should be if it is not your keys, then you can't benefit from the cryptocurrencies.

This is the Twitter post where Elon Musk replied, saying that it is "exactly" the needed situation when it comes to crypto transactions. The reply of Tesla's CEO was able to generate more than 700 comments, 9,000 likes, and 580 retweets.

Best CEXs Right Now

Business Insider provided the list of the most trusted crypto exchange services this 2021. Binance and Gemini are the leading CEXs when it comes to Editor's Ratings. On the other hand, here are the other digital coin exchange services you can rely on:

Coinbase

Kraken

CEX.IO

Bittrex

In other news, El Salvador announced that he wants to create the first Bitcoin City in the world. On the other hand, a New York-based investment firm predicted that the top crypto could soon trade at $500,000. However, this estimation would still depend on the actual blockchain market.

