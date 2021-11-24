(Photo : Image from GettyImages) Rimac Automobili Starts Construction of Its $224M Headquarters in Zagreb, Croatia

Rimac Automobili is now starting construction of its new headquarters worth $224 million in Zagreb, Croatia. The R&D and production facilities are expected to combine to make this campus the largest one in Europe in 2023.

Rimac Automobili New $224 Million Headquarters

According to the story by Electrek, the company was initially founded by Mate Rimac in 2009 and had been working on developing electric hypercars since then. Rimac automobili's initial EV, the Concept_One was first introduced back in 2016 and was actually considered one of the fastest production vehicles in the world despite only eight units produced.

Rimac released another EV, the Concept_Two, which debuted in 2018 and was, later on, named the Nevera. The electric hypercar saw a larger production scale compared to its predecessors, with 150 units produced worth $2 million each.

Aston Martin, Koenigsegg, Porsche, and Bugatti

In recent years, the company started to expand its tech as a supplier of components for electric vehicles for other OEMs like Aston Martin and Koenigsegg. Porsche, a fellow speed enthusiast, has shown its interest in Rimac Automobili through multiple investments.

Both of them formed the Rimac Group that was acquired by Bugatti, a known supercar developer, which hints at a glimpse of even more electrified hypercars expected to come in the future. A recent press release revealed details regarding the progress of the company's new global headquarters.

Rimac Group 215,000 Sq Ft Site

The Rimac Group said that the construction would serve as both a production and international research and development base. The 215,000 sq ft site in Croatia is set to be the home to a 108,000 sq ft campus equipped with the latest cutting-edge tech.

The automaker said that the new campus would be utilized in order to ramp up production capabilities for the Rimac Group from prototypes all the way to smaller volume projects made at high-volume production. This includes the production of all other future Rimac models along with their key components.

What's In Rimac Automobili's New Headquarters?

The facilities are built to support high-volume production of Rimac's high-performance electric drivetrain as well as battery systems for some of the other car companies worldwide. Mate Rimac, the founder and CEO of Rimac Automobili, gave a statement.

The upcoming headquarters is expected to hire 2,500 employees and will also feature an on-site test track, a museum, and even engineering, designing, production, and testing facilities. Rimac Group also stated their plans for unique places for visitors to check out within the campus, which includes a rooftop garden, "urban swamp, a command center, VR rooms, and even a number of "top-secret" project rooms. The article by Electrek noted that a bar, as well as a retail space, are also now in the works.

