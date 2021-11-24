Tesla warns U.S. buyers that they will now have an ultimatum if they keep on delaying their scheduled deliveries. Based on the reports, the giant EV maker is now sending automated messages explaining what would happen if they don't get their new electric cars on time.

Right now, many people across the globe, especially in the United States, are now purchasing their own EVs from Elon Musk's giant company. The automaker was able to attract more consumers in the country, thanks to its advanced technologies.

Recently, TechTimes reported that the giant carmaker released a new Tesla FSD update that can collect videos. This new enhancement is expected to be useful, especially when accidents happen.

The autonomous software improvement is just one of the innovations made by Tesla this 2021.

Now, it is also enhancing its delivery policy, announcing a new change that could cancel your order if you always delay the delivery date.

Tesla to Cancel US Orders: Avoid Delaying Delivery Now

According to Electrek's latest report, Tesla is now urging consumers in the United States to take their deliveries within the provided period.

Also Read: Elon Musk Wants JPMorgan to Drop Tesla Lawsuit or Else a 'One Star Review on Yelp'

If you failed to comply, the giant EV maker confirmed that it would cancel your order. This would be quite annoying, especially if the model you're ordering is limited.

"We sincerely hope you will choose to proceed with your order and join Tesla in accelerating the transition to sustainable energy, but we are unable to hold your order any longer if you don't take action," said Tesla in its new automated message.

The company added that if you still want to continue your purchase, you need to sign in to your Tesla account. After that, you need to choose the "I'm Ready" option. This would allow you to remove the order hold.

If you want to see more details about the new delivery policy change of the giant EV developer, you can visit this link.

Tesla EVs Experience Increase Price

SCMP reported that Tesla Model 3 had increased its price in China. The giant manufacturer raised the cost by up to 1.9%. This means that the entry-level version of the vehicle is now around $40,000.

Meanwhile, the more advanced Tesla Model Y's price is raised by 1.7%, which is around $44,900. As of the moment, the company hasn't yet confirmed if it would return the original costs of these two popular EVs.

In other news, Tesla's server outages affected many consumers, preventing them from actually driving their electric cars.

For more news updates about Tesla and other giant EV makers, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Tesla Second to the Last in Reliability Ranking of Consumer Reports, Only Beating Ford Lincoln

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.