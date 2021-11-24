A total of 7,000 EV fast chargers are now expected to arrive in Europe. The recent plan of IONITY, a European charging network, was only to bring 1,500 electric car chargers.

However, thanks to the new $783 million investment from the joint venture between multiple carmakers, the company was able to add 5,500 more units, bringing the total number to 7,000. The fast charger developer also said that the units could arrive by 2025.

Right now, fast chargers are among the major efforts made by various manufacturers and government-backed companies to enhance the EV industry in various countries, especially in the United States.

Recently, TechTimes reported that Ford developed new charging stations, which are somehow similar to what Tesla makes. Aside from charging stations, new companies are now trying to enter the growing electric car market. These include Apple, which is expected to release its Apple Car integrated with self-driving tech.

7,000 EV Fast Chargers to Arrive in Europe

According to Elecktrek's latest report, IONITY was able to get Blackrock, an American multinational investment management corporation, as one of its partners.

"BlackRock is the first company from outside the automotive sector to be a shareholder in this joint venture through its Global Renewable Power platform," said the fast-charging network via its official press release.

Blackrock's Global Head of Renewable Power, David Giordano, shared his excitement with their new partnership with IONITY. He said that the European EV charger developer is one of the largest charging stations in the country.

Giordano added that they are delighted to be part of the company's efforts to enhance Europe's EV industry.

UK Also Makes EV Charger Efforts

Aside from Europe, the United Kingdom is also making its own EV charger efforts to enhance the country's EV industry.

The government confirmed that they are now requiring new homes to have EV chargers installed. This new rule will be implemented in 2022.

This initiative specifically aims to improve the nation's EV adoption, possibly adding around 145,000 units every year. You can click this link to see more details.

