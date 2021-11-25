"Loopy Cups," a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) inspired by drinks in cups, is set to be launched on Nov. 26. It is a companion collection to the "Loopy Donuts" NFTs.

There are a total of 20,000 NFTs in the "Loopy Cups" collection. 10,000 of these NFTs will be free to mint for "Loopy Donuts" holders while the other 10,000 will be for the public mint. Each NFT in the public mint will cost 0.025 Ethereum.

"Loopy Cups" is the latest example of NFTs that are based on food and drinks. Aside from it and "Loopy Donuts," other examples of food NFT collections include "Sushiverse" and the NFT collection of the popular canned soup brand Campbell's.

'Loopy Cups' NFT Collection Drops on Nov. 26

Donuts need frens too! 😉☕️🍩



A fresh cup of coffee will be brewed and ready to mint on November 26th at 5pm UTC! ⭐️



Loopy Cups will be a free mint + gas for holders and a public sale for 0.025ETH ❤️#LoopyDonuts #NFT #NFTs #OpenSeaNFT #digitalart pic.twitter.com/MhmHDeTGkh — Loopy Donuts (@Loopy_Donuts) November 15, 2021



"Loopy Cups" joins other NFT collections that are scheduled for release on Nov. 26. According to a list compiled by Rarity Tools, other NFTs that are set to be launched on the same date include "Floral Fractal" collection.

'Loopy Donuts' NFT Collection

The "Loopy Cups" NFT collection is meant to be a companion collection for "Loopy Donuts," which is already sold out, according to its official website.

There are a total of 10,000 donut NFTs in the collection. Each donut NFT yields what is referred to as the CHILL utility token. Per the website, each donut NFT will yield 10 CHILL every day for 10 years.

The developers of the donut and cup NFTs, however, emphasized that CHILL is not an investment and has no economic value.

Food NFTs

The "Loopy Cups" is the latest example of food NFTs or NFT collections that are based on food and beverage. It is also another example of digital art NFTs, which have been a very popular type of NFT this year.

An example of food-inspired NFTs is "Sushiverse," which was launched on Sept. 4. There are a total of 10,000 sushi NFTs in the collection and an NFT game is in the works for it.

Another example of an NFT collection that can be counted as food NFTs is Campbell's "AmeriCANa - SOPHIA CHANG X CAMPBELL'S." Each Campbell's NFT features the popular can of soup with its new can label design.

