Huawei and Oppo's foldable smartphone offerings are launching separately just before 2021 comes to an end, according to the recent revelations of a well-known leaker and tipster.

Just when phone consumers thought that all of the hottest smartphone launches in 2021 have occurred with the release of the iPhone 13 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, a leaker is saying there is more to come.

Although it is to note that Xiaomi is also scheduled to release the first smartphone to carry the Qualcomm 4nm chip before 2021 ends, Huawei and Oppo are reportedly releasing their foldable devices last minute as well.

It turns out that the massive Chinese phone makers, Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo, are scheduled to launch flagship-level smartphones during the holiday season.

Huawei, Oppo Foldable Phone Launch

As per the report by TechNave, a prominent leaker that goes by the name Ice Universe previously noted that there is a "powerful killing" that is about to enter the emerging foldable phone market.

Shortly after hinting about an upcoming foldable phone, another analyst and well-known tipster, Ross Young, further disclosed details about it.

The tipster confirmed that both Huawei and Oppo are set to release their entries to the foldable phone market just before we welcome another year.

On top of that, Young also further disclosed that the Chinese phone maker, Huawei, is also set to release a clam-shell version of the foldable phone--similar to the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3, according to the news story by Android Headlines.

Oppo's First Foldable

On the other hand, the well-known analyst predicted that OPPO is slated to release an in-folding device--just like the massively popular Galaxy Z Fold 3.

AndroidHeadlines added in the same report that if the leak is to be believed, the upcoming foldable phone of OPPO will be the first-ever from the Chinese phone maker.

Huawei's Third-Gen Foldable

On the flip side, Huawei has already released two generations of its foldable, the Huawei Mate X in 2019, followed by the Huawei Mate X2 last year. That said, the Chinese tech giant has yet to release its fold phone for this year.

TechNave further noted in the same report that the two tipsters/leakers have had a history of accurately predicting upcoming tech. That said, we likely see these new foldable phones in the near future.

However, it is worth mentioning that both Chinese phone makers have yet to tease or announce such devices. As such, take these leaks with a grain of salt to avoid any disappointments. Anyway, 2021 is nearly ending soon.

