Next-gen Oppo smartphone models could feature a very unusual technology. Rumors claimed that the giant tech creator has a patent describing the integration of new side cameras.

Oppo, Apple, Samsung, and other in-demand smartphone brands currently have the same camera setup, which consists of front and back sensors. This style is the basic design when it comes to handsets.

However, the common cam setup still has a lot of limitations, which restrict mobile videographers and photographers from capturing the best images and videos they could have. However, this could change once Oppo releases a new model with side cameras.

According to PetaPixel's latest report, Oppo's side camera patent was already completed in the first months of 2021. However, it was just approved this September, with the Chinese tech firm not disclosing the exact date.

Next-Gen Oppo Smartphone To Have Side Cameras

Oppo's patent is mostly written in the Chinese language. However, some parts, such as the abstract, are written in the English language.

"The electronic device comprises a housing and a reflective module, a camera is provided in the housing, the housing is provided with two light-transmitting holes," said Oppo via its official patent, which LetsGoDigital publishes.

Also Read: OPPO's MagVOOC Line-Up Can Match Apple's MagSafe-- Charging Pad, Powerbank, Charging Stand, and MORE

On the other hand, the new Oppo smartphone also features a reflective module located between the camera and the light-transmitting hole in towards the cam sensors.

Based on the manufacturer's newly leaked patent image, the extra cameras would be placed on the side where the volume and power buttons are located. As of the moment, Oppo hasn't confirmed the new total number of cams in its upcoming smartphones. The Chinese company also did not disclose if it is already working on the new model.

In other news, Oppo's under-screen selfie cam could arrive. On the other hand, Oppo with a two-screen handset is also rumored to be released, which is similar to OnePlus' upcoming smartphone.

Oppo Side Cameras' Efficiency

Since the new Oppo smartphone with side cameras is not yet released, and only a few details about it are leaked, it is still hard to conclude if the innovation would be efficient.

However, some critics claimed that the new cam setup could allow consumers to capture more HD videos and photos of moving objects. Meanwhile, Oppo hasn't explained yet how the new side cameras work once they are integrated into one of the company's next-gen devices.

For more news updates about Oppo and its upcoming smartphone techs, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: OPPO, OnePlus Merging Teams Sees 20% Staff Cut for Software and Hardware Teams

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.