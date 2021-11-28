SpaceX Starlink's internet service is now being accessed by many consumers across the globe, especially in the United States.

Now, one of the broadband's users shared a screenshot showing that Elon Musk's internet service surpassed 400Mpbs. Reddit user u/AtlanticQuest confirmed this in a Reddit thread.

He said that he was installing a 43GB game using Starlink internet. Thanks to the fast performance of the broadband service, he was able to complete downloading the title in just 25 minutes.

"Very impressed so far!!!! Just did a test and hit 414 DL and 27.4 UL, ping 63, jitter 1.5 and that was Bell aliant Halifax, NS server. I use the Oolka speed test on my iphone," said the consumer via his Reddit post.

SpaceX Starlink Surpasses 400Mpbs

According to Tesmania's latest report, most consumers of Starlink are only experiencing around 100Mpbs to 200Mpbs performance using SpaceX's Starlink internet service.

However, it seems like residents in Newfoundland, Canada, can take advantage of Elon Musk's broadband at a faster speed.

As of the moment, the speed of Starlink still depends on your location. This is why the Tesla CEO is making drastic efforts to enhance the internet service further.

Musk promised that Starlink would soon have a regular speed of 300Mpbs and a low latency of 20ms as early as 2022. SpaceX confirmed this detail in a recent talk with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

On the other hand, they are also planning to reach around 10Gbps. But, this would still take a long time. If you want to see more details, you can visit this link.

Should Your Get Starlink Broadband?

As of the moment, many people are now inquiring to get the new Starlink broadband service of Elon Musk.

However, some governments are advising against the service. These include New Delhi's government, which claims that Starlink still hasn't complied with the regulations of the country.

Although this is the case, it would still depend on you if you want to leave your current internet provider and transfer to SpaceX Starlink.

In other news, experts said that Earth satellites' increasing numbers could have a massive effect on LEO. On the other hand, SpaceX's Starships rockets are now being used to create the Mars Base Alpha.

