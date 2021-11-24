SpaceX issued an apology for the delayed shipping of SpaceX internet kits following the complaints of customers who have been waiting for a long time. According to the internet provider, the past months have been challenging for it because of the semiconductor shortage.

SpaceX Apologizes to Starlink Customers

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, Space tweeted that the silicon shortages have greatly affected its ability to meet the demand of Starlink orders. Due to this issue, the company did not meet the expected production rate for the kits.



SpaceX has officially apologized to the customers because of the unexpected delays in the shipping of Starlink internet kits. The company said that they could not get the full refund of their order. Read more here.

"We apologize for the delay and are working hard across our engineering, supply chain, and production teams to improve and streamline our product and factory to increase our production rate," SpaceX wrote.

Several sites saw a surge of comments from customers who have been complaining about the shipping of Starlink internet. Some were told that their orders will not arrive until next year. Others said that they were requested to wait in early 2023.

Moreover, other customers voiced out that the original shipping dates for the product will be postponed for at least one year. The company was even asking them if they could set the latest service location on the map for an update.

At the moment, the Starlink service is available in 20 countries where people could now pre-order the internet service at $99. If we add the hardware and the shipping which will cost $499 and $50 respectively, the total cost would be $549.

The monthly internet fee is excluded from this package. It will have a separate payment of $99.

Customers Could Get a Full Refund of Starlink Order

According to a report by Digital Trends, if you are one of the customers who is already tired of waiting for an order from SpaceX, you can ask the company for a full refund with the addition of your deposit.

SpaceX advised the customers to visit the Starlink website. This is intended for those who have placed their pre-orders for the service. From this site, they could see the estimated delivery times of their orders.

The company said that it will notify the customer through an email when the Starlink internet kit is ready to be shipped.

Recently, Starlink brought a new design for the router which has the "orbital transfer ellipse" pattern. The FCC has given it a green light months before it was released.

By the end of 2022, Starlink expects that 45 more nations will be covered by the service. The company is still waiting if it will be approved by the regulatory board.

Astronomers Disapprove SpaceX's Starlink

In another report from the Daily Beast, some astronomers would have to deal with the launch of Starlink satellites. The report suggested that it could be a serious issue for future astronomical projects.

It's also included in the article that astronomers will have a hard time avoiding the satellite swarms on their telescopes. This could pose a big hurdle to their viewing in addition to light pollution.

