Xbox Series X Restock November 29 to Dec 5 | Potential Drops

A new wave of rumored Xbox Series X restock is expected to brace online retailers this November 29 to December 5. With that, it is important to note that despite the high chance of the console dropping, this is still not a 100% guarantee.

Scalpers Disrupting the Xbox Series X Restock Process

As of the moment, online retailers have long stopped advertising upcoming Xbox Series X restock drops since the demand for the console still outweighs the supply. Because of this, online retailers have been looking for new ways to appease buyers struggling to purchase the console online due to scalpers blocking them from purchasing the console at SRP.

Scalpers have long been a problem, and although prices have now slowly gone down, according to an article by GameRant, they remained the top reason why some buyers have been discouraged from purchasing the console. Shortly after the launch, it was almost impossible to purchase the console online even at scalper prices which incentivized prices to go up even more.

According to an article by TheGamer, reported in February this year, scalpers have been able to rake in a total of $58M during the time of the article. This November, with the scalper situation still being a very widely felt phenomenon, the number is expected to have increased.

Buying the Xbox Series X Restock Online

Luckily, there are things that buyers can do in order to increase their chances of purchasing the Xbox Series X restock online. One way for buyers to do so is through following Xbox Series X restock trackers online in order to get notifications as to when new stock is going to drop.

As the year is about to end, an article by GamingIntel revealed where the upcoming Xbox Series X restock could drop. Although this is not a 100% guarantee, this is still a way for buyers to increase their chances of snagging the console online.

Here are the Potential Xbox Series X Restock Drops This Nov 29 to Dec 5:

Walmart Xbox Series X Restock

Rumored Xbox Series X restock drop on November 29 at 9AM PT or 12PM ET

Only for Walmart+ members

Best Buy Xbox Series X Restock

Rumored Xbox Series X restock drop on November 29 to Dec 5

Rumor points towards the restock potentially being part of Cyber Monday

Microsoft Xbox Series X Restock

Rumored Xbox Series X restock drop on November 29 to Dec 5

Rumor points towards buyers having to sign for an Xbox Series X invite email on their official site.

Amazon Xbox Series X Restock

Rumored Xbox Series X restock drop on November 29 to Dec 5

Rumor points towards the inclusion of the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X Restock as well.

Antonline Xbox Series X Restock

Rumored Xbox Series X restock drop on November 29 to Dec 5

Rumor points towards the restock potentially being part of Cyber Monday

GameStop Xbox Series X Restock

Rumored Xbox Series X restock drop on November 29 to Dec 5

Rumor points towards the restock potentially being part of Cyber Monday

Target Xbox Series X Restock

Rumored Xbox Series X restock drop on November 29 to Dec 5

Rumor points towards the restock potentially being part of Cyber Monday

