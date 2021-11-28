AMC, along with Sony, is giving away free Spider-Man NFTs for those who will buy "No Way Home" tickets as pre-orders.

It marks the first-ever NFT giveaway of the AMC Theatre to its loyal patrons.

It is not surprising as the firm has been exploring cryptocurrency payments to purchase tickets, such as Ethereum and Bitcoin, as well as the likes of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

AMC, Sony Give Free Spider-Man NFTs

The giant theater chain announced that members of the AMC Investor Connect, AMC Stubs A-List, and the AMC Stubs Premiere have a chance to get their limited and exclusive Spider-Man non-fungible token or NTF for free, as per the report by Engadget.

However, it is to note that there will only be a limited number of the Spider-Man NFTs of up to 86,000 in total. That said, pre-order buyers could only get their freebies until limited supplies of the collectible last.

Meanwhile, according to the news story by VitalThrills, the Spider-Man NFT in total is expected to reach up to 90,000 pieces. However, it will only be limited to 86,000 for the AMC pre-order celeb of the upcoming Marvel hero movie.

On top of that, pre-order ticket buyers of the upcoming "Spider-Man" film could get one of the 100 designs that Sony and AMC are releasing.

The numerous designs of the NFT giveaway were exclusively designed by an animation studio that goes by the name Cub Studios.

Eco-Friendly NFT

Meanwhile, the NFTs for the upcoming release of the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" will be available via the Wax blockchain.

Wax touts itself to be the more eco-friendly option for minting NFTs as its blockchain is a carbon-neutral system, sans the need for power-hogging supercomputers.

In fact, even the NFT project of the sought-after toymaker, Funko Pop, decided to mint its NFTs to the same more eco-friendly blockchain.

VitalThrills further noted in the same report that Wax is already the most utilized blockchain around the world, with a whopping 15 million transactions on a daily basis.

Read Also: NFT Market Hits $10B in Secondary Sales | Ethereum Takes Largest Layer-2 and Blockchain Chunk with $6B in Secondary NFT Sales

Spider-Man NFT: How to Get One

To get the limited and free Spider-Man NFTs, AMC customers will only need to purchase a ticket for the Dec. 16 screening of "No Way Home" in any AMC theaters in the United States.

However, a membership from the following is required to be eligible for the giveaway, such as Investor Connect, AMC Stubs A-List, and AMC Stubs Premiere.

Not to mention that the advanced ticket purchase should also be done on either the mobile app of AMC or its website.

The "No Way Home" ticket pre-orders will launch on Nov. 19. However, buyers will only get their code to redeem the free NFT on Dec. 22. It is to note that they only have until March 1, 2022, to get their freebies.

Related Article: AMC Explores Shiba Inu Payments In Addition to Other Crypto Options

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.