AMC to Accept Cryptocurrency Payments for Movie Theaters | Ethereum, Litecoin, and More?

Imagine watching a movie and paying in cryptocurrency! Instead of just holding cryptocurrency, more and more establishments are opening the use of crypto as an actual currency. AMC will be accepting Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash as a payment!

According to the story by HypeBeast, AMC Entertainment Holdings CEO Adam Aron himself revealed that the movie theater chain will soon start accepting a number of forms of cryptocurrency as payment. Moviegoers will be able to choose to pay with crypto instead of the usual cash.

AMC CEO took to Twitter in order to announce that the movie theater chain would open itself up to crypto payments. Aron started discussing the chain's solid commitment to cryptocurrency previously during a certain earnings call that happened a month ago.

AMC Cryptocurrency Acceptance Timeline

AMC is one of the companies that are looking to adapt to a new age of payments made through cryptocurrency strongly. With more and more companies opening up to cryptocurrency, AMC is just one of the latest to do so. This would reportedly also pave the way to future use of cryptocurrency in entertainment.

Aron noted that the company would start to accept Bitcoin Cash as a form of payment for movie tickets as well as confessions by the end of 2021. Although the company hasn't started in its adaptation, this adaptation to cryptocurrency could come really soon as 2022 is only a few months away.

'Potentially Lucrative Business Opportunities'

Aron noted that the company is still also within the preliminary stage of currently exploring how else AMC will be able to participate in this brand new burgeoning cryptocurrency universe. Aron also noted that the company is quite intrigued by the whole potentially lucrative business opportunities for AMC.

It was noted that this is if they are able to intelligently pursue some of the further serious involvement with cryptocurrency. The movie theater's move towards cryptocurrency would provide cryptocurrency, specifically, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum, a more tangible use in the real world.

What Digital Coins Will AMC be Accepting?

Just recently, Aron reportedly explained the different types of digital coins that the movie theaters will be accepting. These cryptocurrencies will include Litecoin, Ethereum, and even Bitcoin Cash.

Aside from NFT games, there are starting to be more and more uses for cryptocurrency in the physical world as well. With AMC becoming one of the first in the entertainment industry to accept cryptocurrency payments, there is now a growing curiosity towards what other companies could, in fact, adapt to cryptocurrency.

Although cryptocurrency can be considered an asset as more and more people start trading different types of cryptocurrency like $SOL or $ADA, the fact of the matter is that it still functions as a cryptocurrency. With more and more uses in the physical world, holders, traders, investors, and basically just owners of cryptocurrency will be given more options regarding how they might use their cryptocurrency, like for purchasing goods or even to see a movie.

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. I can confirm today that when we do so, we also expect that we similarly will accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. pic.twitter.com/uKcFyQotoJ — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 16, 2021

