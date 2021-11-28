Tesla Model Y moved to AMD Ryzen chip for its infotainment system in China after previously sporting an Intel chip.

It also comes shortly after the new Model S sedan of the Elon Musk-led EV giant also made the switch to AMD.

Tesla Model Y Upgrades to AMD Ryzen

As per the report by Electrek, Tesla used to feature Nvidia chips for its infotainment system. However, the EV tech giant went on to replace it in favor of Intel later on.

But this time around, the automaker is now replacing its Intel chips with an upgraded AMD Ryzen for its entertainment systems.

However, the upgraded computing power for the infotainment system for its Model Y is only available for those who will buy the Tesla Model Y in China, for now.

What's more, it is to note that only the performance variant owners noticed the chip swap to AMD Ryzen on their brand new crossover EVs.

According to the news story by Engadget, the EV giant Musk has had a history of giving its users the same chip across all variants of its vehicles--whether it is the base model or the top-of-the-line option.

But it seems that it is no longer the case, at least for the Tesla EV owners in the Asian country.

Tesla AMD Ryzen Chip

Although the infotainment system of the Model Y in China states that it runs an AMD Ryzen Chip, it did not disclose any more details.

As such, the specific Ryzen chip used on the entertainment system of the electric crossover remains to be seen.

On top of that, Tesla has yet to announce if its Model Y EVs in the United States and even across the globe are also getting the AMD treatment to ditch the Intel chips.

It is worth noting that the American EV giant has previously disbanded its press team to answer these kinds of questions. So, it turns out that we will have to wait until the CEO and founder of the EV firm, Musk, mentions it on his Twitter account.

Tesla and AMD

It is not the first time that AMD and Tesla partnered to power up the infotainment system of the latter.

In fact, AMD announced back on June 1 that the chipmaker will be powering the 10 teraflop gaming rig of both the Tesla Model S and the Model X, allowing passengers to play console-level gaming.

The CEO of AMD, Lisa Su, confirmed the partnership between the two tech giants shortly after billionaire Musk revealed his in-car gaming ambition.

