MySquard Slowly Expands to Become the Next Uber of Gig Economy

With the world ushered into a digital era, businesses that want to thrive have adapted into the digital space, using various social media platforms to increase traffic and have people reaching out to them. However, it can sometimes be difficult for people when the services they're looking for are all booked or impossible to find. Looking to create a solution that could bring service providers under one banner, MySqard was launched, creating a bridge that connects service providers with clients.

Matutu Nyabange has founded MySquard which is an on-demand service platform that brings together a league of service providers and potential clients into one virtual space. The platform works tirelessly to improve its user experience, emphasize the importance of partnerships and prioritizing its partners needs. Although it was launched recently, MySquard's mobile application has grown at a significant pace, servicing up to 50,000 locations worldwide.

While most platforms focus on a single niche like food or transportation services, MySquard strives to connect the entire service ecosystem into a single application to service the entire globe. The company behind the expanding platform is driven to deliver top-quality on-demand services to customers. In order to achieve this, they rely on their community of service providers leading the frontline of the supply chain to provide a diverse blend of specialities and expertise to all end-clients.

The concept of MySquard came about when the digital boom occurred, redefining how people experience independent services and eliminating the need to travel from point A to point B to pick up their products. However, e-commerce giants like Amazon have played a significant role in changing consumer behaviors, making it possible for anyone to pick up a book, new gadget, clothes, or any other product without stepping away from the front door. MySquard strives to emulate similar success in the service sector.

The team behind the app has spent over a decade in the software space, and it was during the pandemic last years that they realized there was a significant gap in the on-demand service industry. Due to the health protocols and closures, many were struggling to get even the most basic of services. To solve the problem, they worked to develop MySquard, ushering people into the new reality of services.

MySquard utilizes an easy-to-use system that integrates a service provider's offerings with a customer's needs. The system includes a track for orders and deliveries that get updated in real-time, using the latest GPS technology to make it easy for independent contractors to locate their clients' homes and arrive at the location with little to no issue.

While the app primarily focuses on customer convenience, the team also works to bring more opportunities for solo entrepreneurs and contractors. With more people creating independent careers, cash flow and finding clients can be a major issue, especially in the beginning. MySquard is driven to help these people flourish in the current decentralized world of business and services with its expansive customer base.

Like all brands, MySquard was challenged with gaining capital and scaling due to its nature as a tech startup. Since then, the team has overcome each obstacle to make the business work. MySquard is focused on the future with hopes of redefining the independent service industry worldwide.

