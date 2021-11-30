Parag Agrawal has made headlines in his native country, India after replacing Jack Dorsey as Twitter's new CEO. Twitter has over 30 million users in the Asian country.

Dorsey announced his resignation on Monday on his personal Twitter account. He likewise announced that Agrawal is his replacement in his statement. The new Twitter CEO likewise took to his personal account to issue a statement.

As a response to a tweet listing down tech companies helmed by CEOs of Indian origin, Tesla CEO said in reply that the United States benefits from Indian talent.

Parag Agrawal Makes Headlines in India

Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO, made headlines in India after replacing Jack Dorsey and becoming the social media company's new chief executive. The new CEO was born in India.

According to a report by the BBC, "the news of his appointment has led to much celebration in India where the micro-blogging platform has more than 30 million users."

The BBC report mentions how many users took to Twitter to point out that Agrawal is now the youngest CEO of an S&P 500 company.

The report also notes that Agrawal's appointment as Twitter's CEO "comes at a time when the social media giant and the Indian government have been at odds over free speech and fake news on the platform."

Agrawal is New Twitter CEO, Replaces Jack Dorsey

not sure anyone has heard but,



I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021

Parag Agrawal was named as the new Twitter CEO after Jack Dorsey announced his resignation from the company. "My trust in him as our CEO is bone deep," Dorsey said of the new Twitter CEO in a statement he posted on his personal Twitter account. Dorsey described Agrawal as self-aware, creative, humble, and curious, among other things. He also said that the new Twitter CEO is someone he learns from on a daily basis and describes Parag Agrawal as someone who leads not just with his heart, but also with his soul. Parag Agrawal posted his own statement on his personal Twitter account following Dorsey's announcement of his resignation. In his statement, Agrawal thanked the former Twitter CEO and said that he's "honored and humbled." You can read Agarawl's full statement below:

Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support 💙 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021

Related Article: Top 10 Facts About Parag Agrawal | New Twitter CEO

Elon Musk Says U.S. Benefits From Indian Talent

USA benefits greatly from Indian talent! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

In the aftermath of the announcement of Indian-born Parag Agrawal as Twitter's new CEO, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet that "USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!"

According to a report by NDTV, Musk was replying to a tweet by Patrick Collison about the tech companies whose CEOs are from India.

Collison listed in his tweet are Google and Microsoft, whose chief executives are Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella, respectively.

Read Also: Microsoft CEO Sells $300 Million of His Shares | Satya Nadella Sells Half His Stake

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.