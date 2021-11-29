(Photo : Image from Edgar Moran on Unsplash) Top 10 Facts About Parag Agrawal | New Twitter CEO

Parag Agrawal, the new Twitter CEO, remains an enigma to public eyes as his name is taking on the title previously held by Jack Dorsey who is famous for not only Twitter but also Square and his involvement in Bitcoin. With this being said, there are a few things that stand out when it comes to Parag Agrawal.

Here are the Top 10 Facts About Parag Agrawal:

1. Parag Agrawal, according to the article by Forbes, Agrawal previously joined Twitter in 2011 after he initially worked at Microsoft, AT&T, and Yahoo. He was then promoted from a distinguished software engineer to CTO to his current position as the new CEO of Twitter.

2. Parag Agrawal graduated from Stanford University in 2012 with a PhD in computer science.

3. Parag Agrawal is married to Vineeta Agrawal, a general partner at a venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz who has been involved in the IPO of Airbnb, Facebook, Lyft, Roblox, CoinBase, Zynga, Pinterest, Slack, TransferWise, Skype (already exited).

4. Parag Agrawal was in charge of Project Bluesky, a team of open source architects, engineers, and designers beforeJay Graber of the Happening became the project lead in August 2021, as per The Verge.

5. Parag Agrawal has a previous relationship with Andy Jassy, the former AWS lead, who spent 15 years growing AWS to a massive $40 billion business before replacing Jeff Bezos as the CEO of Amazon, according to Business Insider.

6. Parag Agrawal's promotion to CEO was an unanimous decision by the board, and he has been Jack Dorsey's personal choice as his successor "for some time", according to the article by Fortune.

7. Parag Agrawal has a tweet where he showed how much sleep he got in seven days. The tweet showed him getting an average of 5 hours and 58 minutes in the span of seven days.

8. Parag Agrawal donated to the ACLU back in 2017, as seen in his tweet in reply to Chris Sacca, an American venture investor, company advisor, and lawyer.

9. Parag Agrawal attended the Tesla Model X launch in 2015 as per his tweet with Elon Musk's unveiling of the EV.

10. Parag Agrawal's first tweet ever was on April 22, 2010.

Jack Dorsey's Fondness of Bitcoin

Jack Dorsey hasn't always been the CEO of Twitter despite being a cofounder, as he was previously forced out of his position in 2008 before coming back in 2015. Aside from Twitter, Jack Dorsey is also the CEO of Square and has been very active in cryptocurrency as per CNBC. Jack Dorsey confirmed his passion for Bitcoin, saying if he weren't at Square or Twitter, he would be "working on Bitcoin."

Jack Dorsey has not been one to shy away from unconventional technologies and cultures, as Twitter was one of the first companies to announce the choice for employees to work from home indefinitely amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. As for Parag Agrawal, his moves as the new CEO of Twitter still has to be seen.

