(Photo : Image from ludwig @LudwigAhgren on Twitter) Ludwig Planned to Ditch Twitch for YouTube to Use as 'Leverage' While Saying 'I'm a Twitch Guy' but Decided to Push Through

Ludwig is stepping in the footsteps of other prominent streamers like DrLupo, TimTheTatMan, and CourageJD. The Twitch streamer is making one major move that a lot of other streamers have been making with their career, which is switching over to YouTube.

Ludwig Leaves Twitch to Join YouTube Gaming

According to the story by Engadget, YouTube Gaming has been aggressive with its recruitment of Twitch creators to its platform. As an example, the company has managed to get "Ludwig" Ahgren to switch from being a Twitch streamer to a YouTube streamer.

Ludwig is mostly known for his marathon streaming sessions that helped him break the Twitch all-time subscriber record that the legendary Ninja once held by hitting 283,066 all-time active subs.

Ludwig Leaves Twitch in an Exploding Video

Ludwig announced the news in an amusing video on Twitter that showed him driving around with "Slime," his manager, in a purple car that exploded after they got out. In the video, Ludwig then jumped into a red model and drove home, representing him leaving team purple to join team red.

Slime said that "it's pretty much the same one" with Ludwig agreeing while giving his remarks that "it's just like a different color." Slime revealed in a separate tweet that they blew up the car in just one take.

we actually blew up a car and one-take-jaked it ez tbh https://t.co/em8TqBpYsB — peng the avatar (@slime_machine) November 29, 2021

YouTube is Getting a ''Mogul in Every Sense'

Twitch replied on Twitter praising Ludwig, saying he was a "mogul in every sense" while wishing him the best of luck and keeping doing big things out there. To expand the situation, Twitch has actually been bleeding talent to its biggest rival as of late.

In another video on YouTube that explained the move, Ludwig also stated that he initially spoke to YouTube gaming as "leverage" but then decided to stay with Twitch due to him being a "Twitch guy." Later on, however, Ludwig realized that YouTube actually made more sense, and this is in part due to him wanting to produce content like Mogul Money on top of his popular game react videos.

Read Also: Pro Wrestler Hoards Thousands of Copies of Burger King's Game for Xbox 'Sneak King'

YouTube Offered Ludwig More Money Straight Up

Ludwig also said that should he decide to stay with Twitch, he would then still have to be spending grinding hours and although he loved Twitch, it still wasn't a necessary two-way street. Ludwig finally said that the change wasn't really about the money. YouTube offered him more money straight up.

YouTube has been extremely competitive when it comes to bringing over new talent to its platform. On the other hand, Twitch has been losing a lot of notable gamers and creators to YouTube as the latter usually offers better monetization and potentially a deal to bring creators onboard the platform.

Related Article: 'Pokemon GO' World Championship Series Is Coming, Season 10 Arriving This December; What to Expect?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.