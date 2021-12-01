CRTC (Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission) is proposing to create a technology-focused on preventing caller ID spoofing.

Spoofing usually takes place when an unidentified user changes the phone number during the call. This will hide the identity of the caller.

It is a common tactic that fraudsters do especially when deceiving victims who could likely believe that it is a legitimate call from a telemarketer, bank, or government department.

CRTC Requests Phone Companies to Adopt Caller ID Technology

According to a report by Global News Canada, CRTC announced on Tuesday, Nov. 30 that telecommunications firms should use the anti-spoofing technology to prevent the spread of spoof phone calls. Some calls appear to come from a telecom service provider but in fact, they originate from a suspicious firm run by anonymous persons.

Ian Scott, the chair of CRTC earlier said that the technology would help the phone companies to ease the crackdown on nuisance calls. At the time of writing, the case for spamming calls accounts for as much as 25% of mobile phone calls in Canada.

Earlier this month, Scott mentioned in a telecom conference that most people see spoofed calls as "nuisance" calls. Moreover, he added that there is so much information to know before concluding that.

Scott continued that these outlets could help cybercriminals steal information from the victims. They could even obtain money from unaware individuals.

In line with this,, the US Federal Communications Commission cited that over 2,100 robocalls are circulating in the United States alone daily.

STIR/SHAKEN Caller ID Tool

In another report from CBC earlier this week, the so-called anti-spoofing technology "STIR/SHAKEN" or Secure Telephony Identity Revisited/Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information Using toKENs could only work for an IP-voice network. This means that it cannot entirely block malicious phone calls.

With that, it could only reduce the entry of upcoming spam calls. Scott said that Canadians will benefit from this new called ID technology and will help them identify if the call should be answered or not.

Scott also stated that the STIR/SHAKEN would guarantee a reduction in the case of nuisance calls in Canada. This would give the citizens peace of mind when picking up their phones to answer calls.

Currently, many telecom giants have been exploring the development of IP-centered technology which will make use of artificial intelligence (AI). What's good with these is their capability to filter out suspicious calls from the networks. They would immediately recognize if the call was fraudulent on the other end.

Meanwhile, Bell Canada succeeded in blocking 1.1 billion calls on the network during its test run from July 2020 to October 2021.

