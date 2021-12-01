Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Bret Taylor had been promoted to Vice Chair of the Board and Co-CEO of Salesforce, effective immediately. Taylor has served as Salesforce's President and Chief Operating Officer since 2019 and previously served as the company's President and Chief Product Officer.

"Bret is a phenomenal industry leader who has been instrumental in creating incredible success for our customers and driving innovation throughout our company. He has been my trusted friend for years, and I couldn't be happier to welcome him as Co-CEO," said Marc Benioff, Chair and Co-CEO of Salesforce. "We're in a new world and Salesforce has never been more relevant or strategic for our customers. Together, Bret and I will lead Salesforce through our next chapter, while living our shared values of trust, customer success, innovation and equality for all."

"I'm grateful that Marc and our Board have put their faith in me to help lead Salesforce through our next chapter," said Taylor. "Marc has been my mentor, my greatest supporter and my trusted friend for years. Partnering with him to lead the company he co-founded 22 years ago is an enormous privilege. I'm thankful for our Salesforce employees, our Trailblazers, our customers, and all of our stakeholders who help us make our company and our world a better place."

Board Appointments

Salesforce also announced the appointments of Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Williams-Sonoma, Inc., and Oscar Munoz, former chairman and CEO, United Airlines, to the Salesforce Board of Directors. Ms. Alber's appointment is effective immediately, and Mr. Munoz's is effective January 1, 2022.

"We're excited to welcome Laura and Oscar to Salesforce's Board," said Benioff. "Both are distinguished leaders with highly relevant expertise and experience leading global organizations. As disruptors in their respective industries, Laura and Oscar will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to write the playbook for our next generation of growth. We know they will be outstanding additions to our Board."

