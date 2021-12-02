(Photo : Master Zhi Gang Sha Tao)

Digital art has moved into an entirely new phase with the explosion of NFTs (Non-Fungible Token) and blockchain technology.

NFTs are totally disrupting the way art can now be sold and a host of artists are using this new digital distribution technique to share their artworks and reach wider audiences.

Spiritual teacher and leading National Chinese Calligrapher Dr. and Master Zhi Gang Sha is now the latest artist to venture into the NFT stratosphere and push the boundaries of digital art.

But with this first-of-its-kind project, Master Sha is bringing the meditative powers of Eastern calligraphy into the NFT mainstream, offering unique artworks to enhance the financial wellbeing and career success of those lucky to have them. His sole aim is to spread an abundance of positive blessings that boost the financial success of those owning one of his unique digital artworks.

Breaking Business Boundaries - Tao Calligraphy

But what is calligraphy, you may ask?

Dubbed "the art of beautiful handwriting," calligraphy is an ancient visual art that the artist designs and executes in lettering. Typically, this is done with a broad tip instrument such as a paintbrush.

However, calligraphy isn't just letterform. Calligraphy is a means to infuse the physical movement of writing with strong feeling and positive energy. Most people don't just focus on the physical dimension of writing but, more so, they see calligraphy as means to tap into the mind, body, and soul - approaching calligraphy as a holistic form of art and meditation.

There are typically three forms of calligraphy: Western, Eastern, and Arabic. It is with Eastern calligraphy where spiritual teacher and artist Master Zhi Gang Sha has become a pioneer. With his Tao Calligraphies, which have been exhibited in China, Thailand, and the U.S. and are revered by thousands and presented in 12 centers across the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and the French Caribbean, Master Sha has created a transformational art form.

In recognition of the artistic beauty, significance, and value of Tao Calligraphy, original works by Master Sha have been included in the December 2021 premier art fair Art Miami Basel.

An art that goes beyond art, Tao Calligraphy is a unique form of meditative art that builds on the ancient art of Chinese calligraphy.

Master Zhi Gang Sha says: "Tao Calligraphy is a transformative art that I call oneness writing. But it's much more than just art. While just looking at the beauty of a piece of Tao calligraphy will transform a person's mood, being in the physical presence of one brings about a meditative state. This energy flows to expand into a higher consciousness, making way for better health and a better life. We call this soul healing."

It is said that Chinese calligraphy has long been much more than a form of communication.

Tao Calligraphy incorporates ancient wisdom and artistry and a healing connection through China's intellectual, artistic, and spiritual heritage.

But why Tao Calligraphy?

Today Master Zhi Gang Sha is a world-renowned healer who was voted 2020 Spiritual Innovator of the Year, an 11-time New York Times best-selling author, and a grand master of several Eastern arts.

Dr. and Master Zhi Gang Sha developed his spiritual practices from a very early age after witnessing people suffering in his home country of China and decided it was his life mission to be a healer.

His studies took him through training in traditional Chinese medicine, receiving a medical degree in Western medicine, and mastering several Eastern arts in his pursuit to help people heal from illness and distress and banish negative energy from their life. As a spiritual leader, Zhi Gang Sha is also the pioneer of soul mind body medicine (also known as the complete soul healing system) and is a renowned Qigong Master.

With Tao Calligraphy, Master Zhi Gang Sha has combined all his knowledge of healing, ancient wisdom, traditional Chinese medicine, and Chinese culture in a form of meditation mixed with the unique ancient one-stroke form of Chinese calligraphy. It is art that goes beyond art. It can remove obstacles to success and transform life.

Master Zhi Gang Sha says: "With Tao Calligraphy writing, a source field called Tao Chang [Tao Calligraphy Healing Field] flows through the artist, or the tracer, that carries the Shen Qi Jing of Oneness and Tao. Shen is the positive energy and message from the soul, heart, and mind. Qi is energy. Jing is matter."

For Master Sha, who is a Chinese calligrapher, the Tao Calligraphy Healing Field has the potential to emit positive energy and blessings to transform everything from health to finances, relationships, and more. It has helped many people worldwide to find more success in all these aspects of life.

With credentials like these and with many best-selling books to his name, it's perhaps no surprise that Master Sha's next step forward is to offer digital assets to the business community. Business professionals can follow in the footsteps of several of the world's leading entrepreneurs who are already using Master Sha's calligraphies on a daily basis.

Art transforming financial well-being

People have known and understood the power of art since humanity began. From cave paintings to Botticelli, ancient sculpture to Banksy, art creates emotions that transcend pain and stress. Science links art to overall health and wellbeing.

People can access Master Sha and his healing knowledge through owning some transformative Tao Calligraphy art through this NFT. The Tao Calligraphy now available focuses on creating a Tao Calligraphy Healing Field specifically to boost financial security. Dr. and Master Sha calls this Financial Blessing Calligraphy.

By tracing this one-stroke calligraphy digital art with five fingers every day, Tao Calligraphy can bring positive effects to those who embrace it. Tao Calligraphy is said to create positive energy that helps the owner achieve higher productivity, have more career success, improve relationships, and enhance physical health.

Those who own Tao Calligraphies can trace the calligraphy for minutes a day to connect with positive energy and messages that remove the blockages to success and well-being.

Tracing the NFT is similar to the popular concept of the TikTok Reiki trend going around - i.e. traditional techniques translated into digital trends.

Many notable celebrities advocate the artwork and impact of Master Sha's Tao Calligraphy.

None more so than David Meltzer, the TEDX and ESPN speaker and sports agency mogul of the former Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire. David is a three-time international best-selling author and a Top 100 Business Coach. David passionately believes that his success skyrocketed after receiving one of Master Sha's Tao Calligraphies.

He traces Tao Calligraphy every day, which he says is one of the most valuable things in his life. David says: "Master Sha, through his calligraphy art, has impacted me more than any other human I've ever met. Owning Tao Calligraphy created by Master Sha has changed my life. I have seen my business skyrocket to success, generating tens of millions of dollars more than I had anticipated via this soul healing."

According to new research, there are ongoing neuroscience studies on the link between art and wellbeing. One vocal advocate of Master Sha's Tao Calligraphy is author and artist Christopher Van Buren. He states, "Master Gang Sha is an artist and healer. Creating art heals the artist, and viewing art can heal the viewer. What Master Sha does is take it another step further and lets you participate in it by also tracing the art. You are not just looking at it; you are tracing it. You are moving your hands and becoming part of the same field as the artist. It's another dimension of the art and healing experience miracles."

Introducing Meditative Art into the NFT Area with Calligraphy NFTs

Master Sha planned from the very start to ensure as many people as possible can practice Tao Calligraphy as part of their daily routine and access the Tao source and positive energy that will boost business success, relationships, finances, and more via soul healing.

Now, more than ever, people want to find ways to move wellbeing, positivity, and business success into the digital age. By combining art and spirituality, Master Sha's NFT gives more people than ever the chance to experience meditation in motion and how this can boost business success.

While buying digital art through NFTs is accepted in this new world of blockchain tech, using cutting-edge digital solutions to allow people to access the power of Tao Calligraphy is the next level.

Giving Back: Proceeds from the Sale of the Tao Calligraphy NFT

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Tao Calligraphy NFT is being dedicated to the humanitarian efforts of Dr. and Master Sha and the Love Peace Harmony Foundation. Master Sha created the Love Peace Harmony Foundation to offer support to people in need worldwide, to help heal the environment, and to unite humanity in love, peace, and harmony. A recipient of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission Award, Master Sha is devoted to helping people live happier and healthier lives.

So, how does the Financial Blessing Calligraphy NFT work?

NFTs are familiar to anyone who routinely manages digital assets. For those less familiar with buying an NFT, here's a quick rundown of what they are and how they work.

NFTs are part of the Ethereum blockchain.

An NFT can be anything digital, including art, music, and AI. But it's the evolving potential for fine art collecting and investment that is getting the most attention. For example, someone paid $389,000 for a very short (less than a minute) video by singer and artist Grimes.

Christie's auction house sold an NFT of the artist Beeple's work "Everydays: The First 5000 Days" for $69 million dollars.

Do you own a piece of art through an NFT?

The important thing is that NFTs give the buyer ownership of the digital artwork file with the signature of the artist and all transactions associated with the artwork. NFTs can increase in value, and the owner of the NFT can resell it, possibly for much more than the initial purchase price.

But it's the difference between owning an original Van Gogh or a print of the original - the artist can retain copyright of the original real thing.

NFTs give artists a whole new way of selling their work

The Financial Blessing Calligraphy non-fungible token (NFT) cements Master Sha's standing as a true spiritual innovator.

Offering the NFT to everyone gives more people than ever access to this unique transformational art by Master Sha and vibrational field that replaces negative mindsets that block prosperity with positivity and a path to success.

