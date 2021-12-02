"Kooky Skater Club," a collection of skater NFTs, is scheduled to be launched for minting on Dec. 3. There are a total of 1,980 NFTs in the collection.

The public minting of the skater NFT collection is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. UTC. Interested buyers can mint each NFT for 0.04 Ethereum.

The NFT collection is inspired by the skater culture of the 1980s and has features that incorporate certain elements, such as accessories, from the decade.

"Kooky Skater Club" is the latest addition to the list of NFT collections that are based on people. Other examples of NFT collections that are based on humans are "ONE Shogun," "CryptoDads," and "Fancy Girls."

"Kooky Skater Club," a collection of 1,980 skater NFTs, is scheduled to be launched on Dec. 3 for its public sale. The public mint will begin at 8 p.m. UTC. Each 'Kooky Skater' NFT can be minted for 0.04 Ethereum (ETH).

"Kooky Skater Club" joins the list of NFT collections scheduled for launch on Dec. 3. According to a list compiled by Rarity Tools, other NFT collections set to be launched for public minting on the aforementioned date include "STAXX INVADERS" and "Ethereum Homies."

"Kooky Skater Club" is inspired by the skater culture of the 1980s. According to the "Kooky Skater Club" official website, "We have used representative elements of the 80s to create the essence of a very special decade for many people."

The 1,980 NFTs in the collection have been generated from a number of possible features, which include skates, wheels, and accessories that can be associated with the 1980s. As is the case with any NFT collection, some NFTs are rarer than others.

Future Plans for 'Kooky Skater Club'

According to the NFT collection's website, a couple of giveaways are planned throughout the course of the project. These giveaways include those for more "Kooky Skater Club" NFTs as well as Ethereum.

The developers of the NFT project are also planning to make charitable donations. These include donations to organizations that focus on the care of animals as well as the study of childhood cancer.

The developers are likewise not ruling out the possibility of creating an NFT game for the project.

People-Inspired NFT Collections

"Kooky Skater Club" is the latest example of NFT collections that are based on or inspired by people.

Another example of people-based NFT collection is "CryptoDads," which went on public sale on Sept. 10. The developer of the NFT project is also planning to release two other NFT collections, "CryptoMoms" and "CryptoTots."

"ONE Shogun" is also another example of people-based NFTs. The NFT collection, which is made up of 5,000 samurai NFTs and 5,000 ninja NFTs, was launched on Sept. 17.

