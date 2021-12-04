Industry City (IC)-owned by Belvedere Capital, Jamestown, and Angelo Gordon & Co.-has announced that Voro Motors, a personal electric scooter manufacturer, has signed a 4,250 square-foot lease at the 16-building, 6-million-square-foot campus in Sunset Park. Voro Motors-whose space will include a showroom, service center, and warehouse space for distribution-adds to Industry City's assemblage of innovative transportation companies on campus, alongside Porsche, Volvo, and e-bike manufacturer, Jetson.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Voro Motors has expanded to the East Coast to meet the needs of its growing customer base. Since May 2021, the company has grown from 10 full-time team members to more than 60 total employees today. Voro Motors plans to continue its expansion by hiring new technicians and service staff in partnership with IC's Innovation Lab, integrated employment and business development center that provides local job seekers access to career training and job placement services.

"Industry City continues to attract companies from the West Coast who are looking for a campus-like environment where they're surrounded by like-minded creatives, technologists, and entrepreneurs," said Jeff Fein, Senior Vice President of Leasing at Industry City. "Alternative transportation is seeing tremendous growth, and with our location near the subway and the Brooklyn greenway, we will continue to be a great option for this community of businesses."

Voro Motors joins an increasing number of bicoastal companies at Industry City; others include Lux Lighting, AbelCine, and Buck Media.

"Industry City is the right choice for a number of reasons- it's easy for our staff to get to no matter which transportation option they prefer and had the space to incorporate a showroom, service center, and distribution warehouse for our online orders all-in-one," said Lucas Oh, Business Development Manager at Voro Motors. "Now, our customers can test-drive their scooters before buying and take advantage of the several dining, shopping, and entertainment options while they await repairs. We're looking forward to interacting with our New York City customers in person and continuing to grow within the community."

Industry City was represented internally by Jeff Fein, Senior Vice President of Leasing, and Waverly Neer, Leasing Manager.

Industry City is accessible by the D, N, R trains and multiple bus routes, including the B35 and B37. Parking is available at 37th and 2nd Avenue, along with bike racks and five CitiBike stations.

